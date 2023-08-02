ROME – Another single from the forthcoming album

“Our Lady Of The Legion”, the brand new single from the current album “Gates Of Europe” by Luxembourg neo-folk artists ROME, will be released digitally on August 2nd, 2023 via Trisol Music Group, with the album due out on August 25th to follow in 2023.



Our Lady Of The Legion is the second single to be released ahead of ROME’s new work Gates Of Europe, which is due out on August 25th, 2023. The song follows “Yellow And Blue” which was released on June 23, 2023 and is a true European folk anthem.

The song, which will be released on June 23rd in a strictly limited 7″ edition and on August 2nd, 2023 in digital form, is intensely haunting with its psychedelic tapestry of reverberation and chorus, fleeting echoes and eerie whispers running throughout track pulls. The listener is overcome with a desire to turn the track up apocalyptic and resonate with its destructive beauty. “Where does Europe end?” asks Jerome Reuter in this haunting piece. While the listener may demand the answer, Reuter will surely tell us a little more about his vision on the upcoming Gates Of Europe.

Like its colleague ‘Yellow And Blue’, ‘Our Lady Of The Legion’ is released on strictly limited 7″ vinyl and includes a truly historical recording as its B-side: a live recording of one of ROME’s now legendary wartime performances in Ukraine . This version of ‘Das Feuerordal’ – a song which is perfect as a companion piece to ‘Our Lady Of The Legion’ due to its neo-folk style – was recorded live in Kiev in February 2023.

ROME will also tour the rest of 2023.

08/25/2023 UA-Lviv / !FESTrepublic

26.08.2023 UA-Kyiv / Volume Club

01.09.2023 DE-Deutzen / NCN Festival

08.09.2023 PL-Aleksandrów Ł. / Summer Dying Loud Festival (solo)

16.09.2023 IE-Dublin / Wheelans (solo)

28.09.2023 FI-Helsinki / TBA (solo)

29.09.2023 SE-Stockholm / Bar Brooklyn (solo)

09.30.2023 NW-Oslo / Revolver (solo)

01.10.2023 SE-Gothenburg / The Abyss (solo)

06.10.2023 CH-Aargau / Musigburg

07.10.2023 DE-Frankfurt / Nightlife

08.10.2023 DE-Cologne / Yard Club

10.10.2023 DE-Münster / Platform 22

11.10.2023 DE-Hamburg / Nochtwache

12.10.2023 DE-Berlin / Frannz Club

13.10.2023 PL-Gdansk / Dizzly Grizzly

14.10.2023 PL-Krakow / Central Post Office

26.10.2023 DE-Dresden / Bunker

27.10.2023 DE-Nuremberg / Stereo

29.10.2023 DE-Munich / Backstage

01.11.2023 HU-Budapest / Dürer Garden

02.11.2023 RO-Cluj Napoca / Form Space

03.11.2023 RO-Bucharest / Fabrica

04.11.2023 BG-Sofia / Live & Loud

05.11.2023 RS-Belgrade / TBA

07.11.2023 AT-Vienna / Viper Room

08.11.2023 SI-Ljubljana / Orto Bar

09.11.2023 IT-Milan / Arci Beauty

10.11.2023 DE-Freiburg / TBA

11.11.2023 BE-Aarschot / Porta Nigra Festival

18.11.2023 NL-Utrecht / Tivoli Vredenburg

