ROME – Another single from the forthcoming album

“Our Lady Of The Legion”, the brand new single from the current album “Gates Of Europe” by Luxembourg neo-folk artists ROME, will be released digitally on August 2nd, 2023 via Trisol Music Group, with the album due out on August 25th to follow in 2023.
Our Lady Of The Legion is the second single to be released ahead of ROME’s new work Gates Of Europe, which is due out on August 25th, 2023. The song follows “Yellow And Blue” which was released on June 23, 2023 and is a true European folk anthem.
The song, which will be released on June 23rd in a strictly limited 7″ edition and on August 2nd, 2023 in digital form, is intensely haunting with its psychedelic tapestry of reverberation and chorus, fleeting echoes and eerie whispers running throughout track pulls. The listener is overcome with a desire to turn the track up apocalyptic and resonate with its destructive beauty. “Where does Europe end?” asks Jerome Reuter in this haunting piece. While the listener may demand the answer, Reuter will surely tell us a little more about his vision on the upcoming Gates Of Europe.
Like its colleague ‘Yellow And Blue’, ‘Our Lady Of The Legion’ is released on strictly limited 7″ vinyl and includes a truly historical recording as its B-side: a live recording of one of ROME’s now legendary wartime performances in Ukraine . This version of ‘Das Feuerordal’ – a song which is perfect as a companion piece to ‘Our Lady Of The Legion’ due to its neo-folk style – was recorded live in Kiev in February 2023.
ROME will also tour the rest of 2023.
08/25/2023 UA-Lviv / !FESTrepublic
26.08.2023 UA-Kyiv / Volume Club
01.09.2023 DE-Deutzen / NCN Festival
08.09.2023 PL-Aleksandrów Ł. / Summer Dying Loud Festival (solo)
16.09.2023 IE-Dublin / Wheelans (solo)
28.09.2023 FI-Helsinki / TBA (solo)
29.09.2023 SE-Stockholm / Bar Brooklyn (solo)
09.30.2023 NW-Oslo / Revolver (solo)
01.10.2023 SE-Gothenburg / The Abyss (solo)
06.10.2023 CH-Aargau / Musigburg
07.10.2023 DE-Frankfurt / Nightlife
08.10.2023 DE-Cologne / Yard Club
10.10.2023 DE-Münster / Platform 22
11.10.2023 DE-Hamburg / Nochtwache
12.10.2023 DE-Berlin / Frannz Club
13.10.2023 PL-Gdansk / Dizzly Grizzly
14.10.2023 PL-Krakow / Central Post Office
26.10.2023 DE-Dresden / Bunker
27.10.2023 DE-Nuremberg / Stereo
29.10.2023 DE-Munich / Backstage
01.11.2023 HU-Budapest / Dürer Garden
02.11.2023 RO-Cluj Napoca / Form Space
03.11.2023 RO-Bucharest / Fabrica
04.11.2023 BG-Sofia / Live & Loud
05.11.2023 RS-Belgrade / TBA
07.11.2023 AT-Vienna / Viper Room
08.11.2023 SI-Ljubljana / Orto Bar
09.11.2023 IT-Milan / Arci Beauty
10.11.2023 DE-Freiburg / TBA
11.11.2023 BE-Aarschot / Porta Nigra Festival
18.11.2023 NL-Utrecht / Tivoli Vredenburg
