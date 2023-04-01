Listen to the audio version of the article

Two new brands live on via Condotti, the most important luxury shopping street in Rome: Brunello Cucinelli has left the space it has occupied since 2009 in nearby via Borgognona to open at number 58 (where the Ermenegildo Zegna shop was previously located), while further on, towards the Spanish Steps, the first Roman boutique of Antonio Marras was inaugurated, at number 80, right in front of the historic Bulgari store.

The new Brunello Cucinelli shop in via Condotti 58

The relocation of the Brunello Cucinelli store (open to the public since last February 18, but inaugurated with a Grand Opening on March 30 in the presence of the entrepreneur) also includes an important extension of the sales area, which increased from about 220 square meters on two floors of the previous four-storey store, with spaces dedicated to women’s and men’s clothing, footwear, accessories and the kids’ collection. On the top floor is the area dedicated to Tailoring, with an area reserved for made-to-measure orders. And perhaps there will be a space dedicated to the two fragrances just launched by the brand from Solomeo, in the province of Perugia.

The interior of the Antonio Marras boutique in via Condotti 80

For Antonio Marras this is an important project that clearly expresses the brand relaunch strategy taken over for 80% last September by the Calzedonia group (the CEO Sandro Veronesi was present at the inauguration, also on 30 March). The shop is also located in the space previously occupied by Falconeri, another brand of the Veneto group. A return with a profound symbolic value for the Sardinian designer, who took his first steps in his career right in Rome, presenting his collections during the AltaRoma events, collections that took shape in via Margutta, in a courtyard where former stables were been converted into warehouses. Precious details, the wallpaper that reproduces the 1920s stained glass window created in the Antonio Marras headquarters in Milan, resulting from an ensemble of different stained glass windows that came from a series of abandoned Viennese villas, the black and white carpets made on a loom based on the stylist by a Sardinian craftsman according to ancient techniques, but also ceramics made by Antonio Marras himself; again, the table series by the Pois Brothers up to the portraits “Gli Indifferenti”, displayed on a large wall at the back of the shop and which Marras created especially for the Rome shop.

These two openings confirm the ferment in retail in the capital: in recent days, along via del Corso, the first A|X Armani Exchange store was also inaugurated in the 19th-century Palazzo Folcari, formerly the headquarters of Diesel. In the Galleria Alberto Sordi, a commercial space a few steps from Palazzo Chigi, the inauguration of the Uniqlo store and the first opening in the capital of the toy brand Hamleys Toys are expected.