ROME

Gates Of Europe

(Neofolk | Dark Folk | Wave)

Label: Trisol Music Group

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.08.2023

Luxembourg’s Jerome Reuter has long had close ties to Ukraine. He toured various Ukrainian cities in 2014 and 2015 after the Maidan revolution and the subsequent war in Donbass, as well as the Russian illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula, and even recorded just a few days before the Russian attack in February 2022 under his pseudonym ROME Concert in Kyiv.

After the start of the large-scale invasion, he organized (also with the support of his bandmates from THE SKINFLICKS) various relief actions for the Ukrainian refugees on site and played numerous charity concerts, among other things as one of the first Central European artists* back on site in Kyiv and Lviv. As one of the very few European musicians, he also shifted the focus of his artistic work to the war of annihilation against Ukraine by releasing the “Defiance” EP last summer.

He is now continuing this in 2023 and once again pours his experiences, experiences and emotions into song form and adds the album “Gates Of Europe”, which not only contains the songs already known from the EP “The Ballad Of Mariupol”, “Going Back to Kyiv” and “The Brightest Sun” in a slightly new musical guise, because the other songs on the album are also all about our European neighbors, the Ukraine. And seldom has an album of mine been listened to so intensively for a review, which is not only due to the private and professional ties to Central and Eastern Europe, but also Jerome Reuter’s deep, soothing voice has blossomed into an important part of the offspring’s bedtime routine.

“Gates Of Europe” opens with the eponymous intro, which, in the words of a news anchor: „It’s a terrible day for Ukraine and dark day for Europe“, ends, and which is followed by the first highlight of the record with “The Death Of A Lifetime”. A song carried by a driving electronic beat that gives the voice and the words even more emphasis in the classic ROME manner. In the following, previously known “Yellow And Blue”, Jerome Reuter not only quotes the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensʹkyj with the words: “We don’t need a ride, we just need ammuntion“, but creates an incredibly atmospheric catchy tune. With the unbelievably harmonious and fundamentally positive “How Came Beauty Against This Blackness” he adds the next powerful song to the record, which is not lacking in highlights. Only in the martial sounding “Eagles Of The Trident”, with its dominating marching rhythm, does the tempo increase a bit for a short time

ROME’S well-known and proven musical mixture of (neo-)folk, rock, ambient, dark wave and industrial usually also contain a good portion of pathos and so it says repeatedly in “Whom The Gods Wish To Destroy”: “Everything will be Ukraine” (Alles wird Ukraine sein). And he not only lets Ukrainian phrases flow into his lyrics again and again, but also deals with its history, as in “Our Lady Of The Legion”, whereby he (deliberately or not) with the color design of the 7-inch single of the same name relies on provocation, since the Ukrainian insurgent army and its historical glorification is still a controversial topic in Ukraine today. But this remains the only small point of criticism, because the already mentioned song triple follows from the “Defiance” EP, which among other things tells the stories from the early days of the war such as the fight for Kyiv and the battle for the port city of Mariupol.

Before the outro “Archives Of Silence”, carried by Ukrainian female choirs, closes the record, one is driven by the ruthless directness of the recited line: „Never forgive, Never forget“, almost tears in my eyes. Critics (especially from the (very) right corner, which is also present in neo-folk) accuse Jerome Reuter of transfiguration and one-sidedness. Warmongering and, ironically, even nationalism, but with his unequivocal stance he underlines not only his humanistic and European, but also his deeply anti-fascist attitude.

“Gates Of Europe” is probably his best work to date, and that’s quite remarkable given the Luxembourger’s extensive discography, which includes more than 20 albums. Because here the personal attitude, the content of the lyrics and the music merge into an intense whole that is unparalleled. Above all, however, it names the criminal war of aggression as such, whose importance and danger for Europe is able to classify and which invokes and (further) demands European solidarity.

A masterpiece. Slava Ukraine!

Tracklist „Gates Of Europe“:

1. A Slaughter Of Crows

2. No Second Troy

3. Icarus Rex

4. Surely Ash

5. On The Slopes Of Mountain Malamatiyah

6. Walking The Atlal

7. Hearts Mend

8. The Ripping Of The Veil

9. Solar Caesar

10. Stone Of Light / Mer De Glace

11. New Flags

Total playing time: 43:50

Band-Links:



ROME – Gates Of EuropeLineUp:Jérôme Reuter (Vocals, Guitars)Tom Luciani (Keys)Patrick Kleinbauer (Bass)Laurent Fuchs (Drums)10…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “ROME – Gates Of Europe”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Rome_Gates-Of-Europe.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “10”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post ROME – Gates Of Europe appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

