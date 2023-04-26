Rome, Guido Carli Award: the great Italian talents on stage at the Teatro dell’Opera

The Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini. The President and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent, Francesca Bellettini, the only Italian in the list of the 25 most influential women in the world compiled by the Financial Times.

The “king” of bubbles, Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Cantine Ferrari. The vice president of Farmindustria, shareholder and director of Menarini, Lucia Aleotti. The ski champion, four World Cups on the bulletin board, Sofia Goggia. And, the most acclaimed actor of the moment, Pierfrancesco Favino. These are some of the fifteen talents who on 5 May at 5.30 pm, in the solemn setting of the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome, will be awarded the Guido Carli Prize, awarded every year by the Foundation of the same name and now in its 14th edition. As special as the anniversary it celebrates: the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Carli, who was Minister of the Treasury, Governor of the Bank of Italy and President of Confindustria.

«The Guido Carli Award ceremony will be a celebration of Italian excellence – explains Romana Liuzzo, President of the Guido Carli Foundation – and a hymn to merit, which Carli asked to cultivate and liberate. His testimony, his battle against the snares and snares that prevent young people from emerging, is still alive. We have chosen to celebrate it by bringing to the stage the men and women who in every field, from the economy to art, from cinema to sport and, for the first time, also to music, make Italy great in the world, maintaining solid roots and commitment to our country. Through their successes, we pay tribute to my grandfather’s moral and cultural legacy and to his hope for a future where development and solidarity, growth and attention to the last go hand in hand ».

La locatione al Teatro dell’Opera

This year’s edition will have a totally new look, starting with the location of the Opera House. Great music will have a leading role, with the presence of Roby Facchinetti for the special final performance and another competitor of the latest Sanremo. In the audience there will be prominent representatives of the institutions, top managers and entrepreneurs, former awardees and many students.

The ceremony will be opened by Liuzzo, who is also the creator of the Award. After a video greeting, on behalf of the Government, by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, the institutional greeting by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the speech by Gianni Letta, Honorary President of the Foundation, the evening of honor will kick off, alternating moments of entertainment and spaces for discussion, the notes of music and the words of the winners and jurors, with the journalist Veronica Gentili conducting the show.

The medals with Guido Carli

Guido Carli’s image was imprinted on the medals specially produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato. The awards will be assigned after a selection made by the jury.