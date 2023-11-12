Gates Of Europe Tour 2023: ROME @ Viper Room, Wien (07.11.2023)

And now something different: ROME is perhaps – and unfortunately not too many people are aware of – but it should be by now, because the Luxembourger Jérôme Reuter, whose roots actually lie in punk, has something to say not only musically with his difficult to classify mix .

For his albums, he likes to dig into the history of Europe and also devotes himself to current topics. The “Gates Of Europe”, which was published this year, deals with the war of aggression against Ukraine that is still raging and he didn’t miss the opportunity to take the arduous journey to Kiev and Lviv, despite all the travel warnings, to give the Ukrainian people an evening of distraction to treat. You can listen to the current live album “Live In Kyiv 2023”. Luckily, he and his percussionist Jan and backing vocalists returned unscathed and are touring tirelessly through Europe, including a stop at the Viper Room in Vienna.

The Viper Room is almost legendary and promised an intimate and up-close live experience that we won’t soon forget. We had the pleasure of exchanging ideas with the two men before the show, which you can read about shortly elsewhere, and so we were even more excited about the mix of acoustic guitars, neo-folk, industrial and other elements ROME itself described as Chanson Noir.

The evening was completely dedicated to ROME, because there was no opening act, but there was a DJ who created a suitable, dark and sometimes oppressive atmosphere before and after the show. Maybe it was because Jérôme was already itching, but it was probably more because they were supposed to play in Ljubljana the next day, that they started at 8:30 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. as stated, but the Viper Room was already there well filled and the atmosphere when entering the stage was great.

And so it started without any further ado, because the positions on the percussion and acoustic guitar were quickly taken and the magnificent “The Death Of A Litime” was heard with electronic elements from the tape, precise drums and intense vocals from Jérôme, who with his immediately captivated by his brilliant voice. You could already see some spectators in the audience who were reveling in the music with their eyes closed, while others were appreciatively tapping along or even beginning to dance.

“We will defend ourselves when you attack, and you will see our faces, not our backs.”The Death Of A Liftime

Without a break, they belted out one goosebump track after the other, including the magnificent “Eagles Of The Trident,” for which the mastermind also wedged himself behind a second percussion set and captivated the audience with almost hypnotic vocals. Together with Jan he chanted in German on the track: “Solely through the most brutal fight – Eagles Of The Trident“.

He kept switching back and forth between the instruments, but no matter which song, it remained intense, engaging and unique. But we also went back through time, because ROME has existed since 2005 and has accumulated hits like “Kali Yuga Über Alles”, the hymns “Who Only Europe Knows”, which was also sung along to, and “Uropia O Morte”, which were later performed in the entire 24-song set.

After the first few songs there was only a brief, reserved “Good evening“ and again and again short “Thank you very much“. After a good 80 minutes, which flew by, the two Luxembourgers said goodbye shortly after the big hit “One Lion’s Roar”, to which the mood rose again and people sang along diligently.

And who will hail our brothers slayers

Who will hail the invading men?

We may not speak of nation

We may not speak of soil and flags

What do they know of Europe

Who only Europe know?Who Only Europe Know

Jérôme initially came back alone and performed the goosebumps piece “The Ballad Of Mariupol” solo on the acoustic guitar. In addition, “Prometheus” was a strong new track that had not been released before, while in addition to the more recent classic “Yellow And Blue”, the two evergreens “One Fire” and “Swords To Rust – Hearts To “Dust” and Jan gave us some real material.

For strength has two colors

Yellow and blue

We don’t run on dollars

The green won’t do

Courage has two colors

Yellow and blueYellow And Blue

Setlist ROME:

(Hey Plyve Kacha)

The Death Of A Lifetime

Families Of Eden

Eagles Of The Trident

Our Lady Of The Legion

Celine In Jerusalem

The Brightest Sun

Sons Of Aeeth

Solar Caesar

New reminder

Kali Yuga About Everything

No Second Troy

Hearts Mend

Ostracism, baby!

The wolf coat

Going Back To Kyiv

Who Only Europe Know

Europe Of Morte

One Lion’s Roar

–

The Ballad Of Mariupol

Prometheus

Yellow And Blue

One Fire

Swords To Rust – Hearts To Dust

It’s unbelievable what the two gentlemen were able to create with just an acoustic guitar, percussion and their voices, creating an intense and captivating sound. This concert will be remembered by those present for a long time and there is definitely a great desire to see it again soon!

Speaking of big: What ROME has delivered here is simply incomparable and has to be experienced to be believed.

