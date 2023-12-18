Romeo Santos’ Concert in Caracas: The $3 Million Dollar Payment

Panteras Entertainment Paid Over 3 Million Dollars to Romeo Santos for Caracas Concert

In a recent interview on host Rocío Higuera’s podcast, the general producer of Eventos Globales Venezuela, José Gregorio Atienza, revealed that Panteras Entertainment paid more than three million dollars to Romeo Santos for his concert in Caracas.

Atienza mentioned that a year ago, he contacted Romeo’s manager about his visit to the country. During this conversation, Atienza offered the manager an amount of money, but the offer was never accepted.

“I contacted his manager, we offered him 800 thousand dollars and we never got answers, later another company offered 1,500 thousand dollars and they did not accept either” said Atienza.

The producer considers that everything that had to do with the price offered was a total loss and that it was a mistake to hold the concert.

This news comes shortly after the announcement of the concert, sparking discussions and debates about the high fees paid to international artists for concerts in Venezuela.

The revelation has since stirred up discussions on social media and among fans of the singer. It remains to be seen how this news will impact future concerts and events in the country.

