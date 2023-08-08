Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future in Doubt After SummerSlam Loss to Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey’s WWE run may have come to an end after her match against Shayna Baszler at the 2022 SummerSlam. Rousey, who had returned to WWE after a three-year hiatus, failed to win over fans during her comeback.

The highly anticipated match between Rousey and Baszler took place in an MMA rules setting. In the end, Baszler emerged victorious as she managed to put Rousey in a submission hold, causing the latter to submit.

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Daily, Rousey’s SummerSlam match was intended to serve as her farewell from WWE, at least for the time being. It was reportedly planned for several months that her final match would result in a loss to her close friend Baszler.

The significance of Rousey’s submission defeat lies in the fact that she had previously been portrayed as an undefeated force in WWE. By willingly losing to Baszler, Rousey demonstrated her willingness to pass the torch and elevate her friend’s career.

It remains uncertain when or if Rousey will make a return to WWE in the future. Currently, there are no plans for her to appear on WWE television anytime soon. Fans will have to wait and see if Rousey’s departure is permanent or if she will make a comeback down the line.

Rousey’s WWE journey has certainly been eventful, with ups and downs along the way. Whether she decides to embark on new endeavors or eventually returns to the squared circle, her impact on the world of professional wrestling will not be forgotten.