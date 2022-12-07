Home Entertainment Rookie actress KIM JI WOO will appear in the new KBS drama “Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters” and start acting activities! _TV series_transliteration_teenagers
Original title: Rookie actress KIM JI WOO will star in the new KBS drama “Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters” and start acting activities!

Rookie actor KIM JI WOO pictures

Sohu Korea Entertainment News newcomer KIM JI WOO will join the drama “Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters” (transliteration) and officially start acting activities.

KIM JI WOO played the role of ‘Jang Seo-hyun’ (transliteration), a school friend of ‘Kim Jae-young’ (transliteration), in the KBS 2TV drama Special 2022 ‘Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters’. presence.

It is reported that KIM JI WOO, who has unlimited potential, has signed an exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, and it is expected that he will carry out various activities starting with “Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters”.

At the same time, in the released photos of the TV series, the mystery of the coexistence of good and evil and the urban and clean atmosphere are harmoniously blended together, capturing the attention of viewers at once.

In addition, special rookie actor KIM JI WOO will make a deep impression through the drama “Nineteen-Year-Old Sea Otters”. This TV series tells the dangerous and affectionate first love story of two 19-year-old teenagers holding the drop-out papers. It will be broadcast on KBS 2TV today (7th) at 8:50 p.m. (Beijing time).Return to Sohu to see more

