Home Entertainment Room Escape
Entertainment

Room Escape

by admin
Room Escape

The fourth season of Escape from the Room is one of the most popular variety shows. Today, some netizens discovered that Wang Hedi, who appeared in Canglan Jue, was recording the fourth season of Escape from the Room. So what happened? Let me introduce it to you, let’s take a look.

Wang Hedi records the fourth season of Escape Room

1. Quick overview

On August 29, Wang Hedi’s “Escape from the Secret Room 4” was recorded at work, and Reuters revealed that he was wearing a shirt with leather boots and leather pants, and his appearance was full of handsomeness.

2. The fourth season of escape room

program mode

The program invites guests to enter the “secret room” studio set in different themed stories, adopting completely unknown and unlimited shooting methods, and through role-playing in each episode, with amateur guests to improve intelligence, creativity, decision-making, insight, The multi-dimensional and diversified confrontation such as cooperation force finally solved the difficulties and escaped from the secret room space.

Program features

In the program, the guests formed a team of unity, cooperation and mutual help in the challenge of breaking through the levels again and again, conveying the concept of division of labor, cooperation and win-win, and never giving up. At the same time, the program team uses the role-playing storyline to highlight the realistic care and show the beauty of sincerity and kindness of humanity.

In terms of scene design, the program is no longer limited to traditional secret rooms, but redefines the space of secret rooms. In terms of gameplay settings, the show unlocks multiple escape levels, creates a long-term continuous plot, and increases multi-dimensional emotional fluctuations. The important expression of the program is to closely follow the hotspots and classics in the topic selection, with a younger perspective and more immersive substitution, infiltrating justice and warmth into the plot story, entertaining and connecting the screen and outside, making the audience feel comfortable. Players immerse themselves in a full sensory experience. On the basis of the existing star version, the program also launched “The Fourth Season of the Secret Room”, inviting players who are good at decryption to experience the same secret room.

See also  Chang Sisi's solo concert ended perfectly, Guangxi University of Arts hires Chang Sisi as guest professor_TOM News

The above is the introduction of Wang Hedi’s recording of the fourth season of Escape from the Room. I believe everyone has a better understanding of this.

Original title: The fourth season of the escape room Wang Hedi Wang Hedi recorded the fourth season of the escape room

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

The premiere online drama “Agarwood Chonghua” has the...

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2022 Fall/Winter Women’s Logo...

Shaanxi local music variety show “Yin Yuan Chang’an”...

Cha Eunwoo is expected to appear in the...

CAMPER 2022 new autumn and winter series can...

Into the UNDEFEATED brand new Shanghai direct store...

The premiere online drama “Agarwood Chonghua” has the...

The drama “The Wilderness” ended with Zhang Keying...

He Luoluo attended the Roger Dubuis watch exhibition...

From Marilyn Monroe to Kim Ki-duk’s posthumous film:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy