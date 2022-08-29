The fourth season of Escape from the Room is one of the most popular variety shows. Today, some netizens discovered that Wang Hedi, who appeared in Canglan Jue, was recording the fourth season of Escape from the Room. So what happened? Let me introduce it to you, let’s take a look.

Wang Hedi records the fourth season of Escape Room

1. Quick overview

On August 29, Wang Hedi’s “Escape from the Secret Room 4” was recorded at work, and Reuters revealed that he was wearing a shirt with leather boots and leather pants, and his appearance was full of handsomeness.

2. The fourth season of escape room

program mode

The program invites guests to enter the “secret room” studio set in different themed stories, adopting completely unknown and unlimited shooting methods, and through role-playing in each episode, with amateur guests to improve intelligence, creativity, decision-making, insight, The multi-dimensional and diversified confrontation such as cooperation force finally solved the difficulties and escaped from the secret room space.

Program features

In the program, the guests formed a team of unity, cooperation and mutual help in the challenge of breaking through the levels again and again, conveying the concept of division of labor, cooperation and win-win, and never giving up. At the same time, the program team uses the role-playing storyline to highlight the realistic care and show the beauty of sincerity and kindness of humanity.

In terms of scene design, the program is no longer limited to traditional secret rooms, but redefines the space of secret rooms. In terms of gameplay settings, the show unlocks multiple escape levels, creates a long-term continuous plot, and increases multi-dimensional emotional fluctuations. The important expression of the program is to closely follow the hotspots and classics in the topic selection, with a younger perspective and more immersive substitution, infiltrating justice and warmth into the plot story, entertaining and connecting the screen and outside, making the audience feel comfortable. Players immerse themselves in a full sensory experience. On the basis of the existing star version, the program also launched “The Fourth Season of the Secret Room”, inviting players who are good at decryption to experience the same secret room.

The above is the introduction of Wang Hedi’s recording of the fourth season of Escape from the Room. I believe everyone has a better understanding of this.

