Rosalba Carriera, the charm of introspection

To those interested in things of art, the name of Rosalba Carriera is not unknown. The painter is one of those figures subject to periodic waves of oblivion, and yet capable of re-emerging into general attention, full of stories and facts. Art history texts cite Rosalba Carriera as an authoritative “exponent of the Venetian Chilarist current”. The artist was known throughout Europe at the time and in great demand from court to court for her extraordinary portraits of her. An exhibition now deals with it and celebrates the 350th anniversary of her birth, a symbolic date. «Rosalba Carriera, miniatures on ivory» (until 9 January 2024 at Ca’ Rezzonico – Museum of Eighteenth-Century Venice). The retrospective, curated by Alberto Craievich, includes 36 works and shines a special spotlight on Rosalba’s activity as an appreciated miniaturist.

Specialist and popular literature has highlighted many aspects of Rosalba Carriera’s work. We focused on her “light touch”, on the “refined quality” of her features, on the vastness of her “chromatic choice”. Her extraordinary «ability to confer grace and elegance to her models» was highlighted. An inquiring levity. A spell of introspection that attracts the eye and imprisons it before the mystery of the surrender of a character. Rosalba’s mastery was supreme and undisputed. Between “velvety effects” and “mother-of-pearl shades”, the artist captured an authentic harmony in reality that seemed to have to evaporate quickly. Nothing cloying. No coaxing. A kind of vaporous breeze. Almost a cloud of perfume.

For Rosalba Carriera’s talent, the enigma of the personality that every face carries within itself was elementary reading, regardless of the technique chosen from time to time. Some of her works remain strongly imprinted in the memory of those who have seen them, even if only reproduced in her books. Three examples: the «Girl with dove» (1705). A jewel of white, of whites. The little girl posing appears uncertain, hesitant. In her still childish hands she respectfully holds a dove which vainly spreads its wings and frowns. The «Louis XV dauphin» (1720-21). A strange, heartfelt thoughtfulness veils the gaze of the pale young man closed in his silence. The «Allegory of Painting» (1744-46) is incomparable. The work goes beyond the symbol fixed in a canonical image: Painting is a girl who does not hide a shadow of skepticism. She observes the world obliquely, moves the limit, reinvents. She has a pattern of blue flowers in her hair.

Rosalba Carriera’s point of view “is very close”. In her portraits we find ourselves face to face with the subject she seems to be able to interrogate. You are almost tempted to stammer out a greeting, overcoming barriers and distances. This is a kind of magic. The painter concentrated on the features, on the expressions, “thus proposing a direct relationship with the observer, made up of serene looks and light smiles”. A world in balance: lace and powder; the transparency of a scarf and the shine of a pearl. Rosalba’s revolution elected the most hidden and spiritual sphere of the models as the fulcrum of its poetic inspiration: «Thanks to her, French art abandons the extreme legacies of the courtly detachment of the time of Louis XIV and adopts a portraiture style of delicate intimacy , with a subtle streak of introspection.” A risk. But also a winning bet. Which brought her no small honors. In 1720, in fact, she was admitted among the members of the Academy in Bologna. In the same year she joined the Académie Royale de Peinture et Sculpture in Paris. She stopped painting 27 years later. It was then that, despite three surgeries, the cataracts got the better of her eyes. For ten years (she died in 1757) her art was closed to her. Because sometimes fate plays dirty.

