Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Rosalía on the cover of the Italian version of “VOGUE”!

The goddess from Barcelona, ​​Spain, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has won the recognition of High Fashion in the fashion circle. This month she appeared on the cover of the Italian version of “VOGUE”, which is known as the peak of fashion magazines.

Rosalía is a bright new star in Spanish music for the past two years, initially known for her contemporary interpretations of flamenco music, she incorporates elements of pop, reggae, hip-hop, country and more into traditional music to create a new theme for Spanish flamenco. Brother music has injected new vitality, and now it is the inheritance and development of Spanish music.

And because of her talent and the artistic taste of her audience, Rosalía has always been a fashion star that fashion brands are happy to sponsor.

Congrats to Rosalía, she deserves it!