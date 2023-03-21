Home Entertainment Rosario Central beat Hurricane and caught fire in the fight
Rosario Central beat Hurricane and caught fire in the fight

At the close of the day on Monday for the eighth date of the Professional League, Rosario Central achieved a great victory against Huracán in Parque Patricios and was four points behind River.

The Globo paid dearly for the fatigue after playing the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores, where he was left out against Sporting Cristal and could not take advantage of the chance to climb to third place.

Miguel Ángel Russo’s team took advantage from the beginning with a good definition of Ignacio Malcorra. The midfielder born in Río Colorado made it 1-0 after 5 minutes with a precise crossed left foot.


The man from Rio Negro was once again the protagonist in the 2-0 play, at 29′. He overflowed down the right wing, hooked and put a perfect cross for the header from Alejo Veliz.

After a good start, the Canalla had won only one of the last four games in the tournament. It was their first win as a visitor.

In the other meeting that he completed on Monday, Lanús and Argentinos Juniors tied 0-0 on the Garnet court. Frank Kudelka’s team could not reach San Lorenzo in second place and was four behind River in the same line as Central, Racing, Defensa y Justicia and Newell’s.

The eighth date will be completed this Tuesday with the duel between Velez and Central Cordoba, from 9:00 p.m. on TNT Sports. The referee will be Pablo Dovalo.

After his return to the club last week, Ricardo Gareca will look for Fortín to return to victory after a very irregular start to the championship that ended with the cycle of Alexander Medina. Those from Santiago Del Estero need to add for the averages.



