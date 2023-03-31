Rosario Central, which has just won as a visitor after 13 games, will receive Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, with the spirits through the roof after having defeated Estudiantes in the classic, in one of the three matches that will give continuity to the ninth date of the Professional Football League (LPF).

The game will be played from 7:00 p.m. at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium, in Central, will be refereed by Silvio Trucco and televised by the TNT Sports cable signal.

Central has 14 points, four less than the leader River (18) and intends to also add at home against Gimnasia, which with 8 points does not have a good campaign but celebrated having stayed with the La Plata classic after 13 years without being able to do so.

The record between the two is 132 games and favors Central, who won 54 times against 39 for El “Lobo”, and they also tied 39 times.

Probable Formations

Central Rosary: George Brown; Juan Cruz Komar, Facundo Mallo and Carlos Quintana; Damian Martinez, Walter Montoya, Kevin Ortiz and Alan Rodriguez; Ignatius Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz; Far away from Veliz. DT: Michael Angel Russo.

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata: Thomas Durso; Bautista Barros Schelotto, Leonardo Morales, Felipe Sánchez and Matías Melluso; Alan Lescano, Ignacio Miramón, Maximiliano Comba and Benjamín Domínguez; Franco Soldano and Cristian Tarragona. DT: Sebastian Romero.

Referee: Silvio Makeup.

VAR: Dario Herrera.

Court: Gigante de Arroyito, from Rosario Central.

Start time: 19.

TV: TNT Sports.

positions

