Rosario Central visits Banfield for the Professional League: time, TV, formations

Rosario Central, after placing fifth with its victory against Defense and Justice, will visit Banfield this Monday at the Florencio Sola stadium in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, for the 18th date of the Professional League.

the meeting will be played from 19 refereed by Fernando Rapallini and televised by the signal of cable TNT Sports.

Central (30 points), will have the return of defender Carlos Quintana, who recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Wednesday’s game, when the team thrashed Central Norte de Salta 4-1 in the Buenos Aires city of San Nicolás, in his debut in the Argentine Cup.

In any case, the “scoundrel” technical director, Miguel Ángel Russo, must decide if Quintana joins as the fifth defender for the scheme of three defenders that he brought in four of the last five away games. In that case, Lautaro Giaccone would leave the offensive midfielder team, otherwise Juan Cruz Kumar would give up his place.

It also remains to define whether the Uruguayan Jhonatan Candia, who came out at the beginning of the match for the Copa Argentina, or the Buenos Aires native Octavio Bianchi will occupy the center forward position.

Opposite will be Banfield, who is third from last with 15 points and has yet to win under the technical direction of Julio César Falcioni.

The local coach will be without two suspended players: defender Luis Del Pino Mago and central midfielder Alejandro Cabrera, who were sent off in the 1-0 away loss against Estudiantes. In their places Alejandro Maciel and Eric Remedi would play.

The “Drill” is located just one point from Platense, the rival that occupies the last place of descent in the table of averages.

The record in the First Division reflects an 11-game victory for Rosario, with 36 wins, 33 draws and 25 losses in 94 matches.

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emmanuel Colonel, Emmanuel Olivera, Alexander Maciel and Emmanuel Insua; John Francis Bisanz, Eric Remedi, Brahian German and Ignatius Rodriguez; Milton Gimenez and Sebastian Sosa Sanchez. DT: Julius Caesar Falcioni.

Central Rosary: George Brown; Damian Martinez, Juan Cruz Komar or Lautaro Giaccone, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana and Alan Rodriguez; Kevin Ortiz and Francis MacAllister; Ignatius Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz; Jonathan Candia and Octavio Bianchi. DT: Michael Angel Russo.