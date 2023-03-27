Again Rosario was the victim of a violent and extortion attack: On the morning of this Monday, March 27, an ice factory in the west of the city appeared shot. There you will findn 16 pods served and an intimidating note for business owners. In the text they warned them that they should offer money in exchange for protection.

The place of the attack is located in Viamonte at 3600, three blocks from Avenida Presidente Perón and 20 blocks from Newell’s field. Is about a family factory run by three brothers.

In a video you can see how two armed people arrive and start shooting in front of the place, without caring that there was someone at the door. After the attack, several bullet holes in the door.

The criminals who fired the bullets at this business got out of a car, committed the attack and then fled, around 8:30 p.m. last Sunday night. The Shooting and Extortion Unit is working on the case.

“I was inside when it happened. I heard the shots. There was a piece of paper lying around, they had written something to them. When I heard the shots, I didn’t go out,” a neighbor told Chain 3 Rosary.

Rosario, the capital of shootings: there are more and more attacks and an unprecedented prosecutor’s office in the country

“Pay because we are going to kill the whole family”said the paper left by the armed men at the factory gate.

This Sunday’s attack is added to a threat received by the owners of Hielo Rosario in January of this year. “At that moment they called the company’s landline where they told an employee that they worked for a gang, that they had to leave money because they had been there for a long time and they had never paid and that if they did not pay there would be a shot,” counted in Radiopolis (Radio 2) Ignacio Del Vecchio, the company’s lawyer.

The factory owners filed their complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the incident was added to a series of extortions that took place in the southwest and west areas of the city.

RB/ff