ROSE IN GOOD FAITH Plastic Soul Limited Edition "Endless Black" Officially Appears

ROSE IN GOOD FAITH Plastic Soul Limited Edition "Endless Black" Officially Appears

Los Angeles-based fashion house ROSE IN GOOD FAITH debuted its first shoe, Plastic Soul, last month, in collaboration with American sex toy brand Doc Johnson, featuring unused or discarded sex toys.

ROSE IN GOOD FAITH and Doc Johnson spent 2 years developing a unique recycling system that grinds sex toys into millimeter-sized TPE cubes, which are then combined with EVA foam into the shape of (Injection Moulding) Plastic Soul. The Plastic Soul sockliner arches to relieve foot pressure, and the design also references the low-cut silhouette of hiking and running for effortless versatility. After the shoes appeared in all white, the brand then released the second color matching “Endless Black” for the shoes, which completed the design with minimalist all black.

The Plastic Soul “Endless Black”, limited to 500 pairs, will be available on the official website of ROSE IN GOOD FAITH on August 26, priced at $145. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

