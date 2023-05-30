Home » Rosemary, garlic and lemon fainá
Entertainment

Rosemary, garlic and lemon fainá

by admin

Ingredients:
– 500 gr of chickpea flour
– 1 liter of water
– 1 tablespoon of pepper
– 1 tablespoon of salt
– 70 ml of olive oil
– fresh rosemary
– zest of 2 lemons
– 2 garlic cloves, sliced

Preparation

Place the water in a bowl and slowly add the chickpea flour. Mix continuously so that lumps do not form. Add salt, pepper and let sit for 2 hours or the night before. After the time has elapsed, remove the foam from the surface (if it will remain) and add the olive oil and the lemon zest together with the fresh rosemary.

Preheat an oven to 230° C. Heat well the plate or pan that we choose to make the fainá, placing it in the oven for 15 minutes.

Oil the plate and pour the mixture quickly and spread it finely. Add a little more rosemary, sliced ​​garlic and more lemon zest. Finish with coarse salt. The elaboration must be 1 cm thick.

Take it to the oven and cook it for 10 minutes, it should be golden on the outside and still moist in the center. If necessary you can cook longer or until golden on the outside and cooked on the inside.


Be part of our community of readers

Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

See also  Casinos del Río seeks operator for online casino in Cipolletti

You may also like

The art of the Rossettis between painting and...

Massa and Kirchner tour in China: energy, mining,...

Ryan Reynolds Banned From ‘Improv’ While Filming ‘Deadpool...

Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan and northern Philippines...

Food delivery is incorporated into the Argentine Food...

As many as 100,000 people gathered outside Miriam...

Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami...

Judge hits 2 home runs as Yankees beat...

FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno...

Bomb threat: who is the flight attendant that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy