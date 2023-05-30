Rosemary, garlic and lemon fainá

Ingredients:

– 500 gr of chickpea flour

– 1 liter of water

– 1 tablespoon of pepper

– 1 tablespoon of salt

– 70 ml of olive oil

– fresh rosemary

– zest of 2 lemons

– 2 garlic cloves, sliced

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Preparation

Place the water in a bowl and slowly add the chickpea flour. Mix continuously so that lumps do not form. Add salt, pepper and let sit for 2 hours or the night before. After the time has elapsed, remove the foam from the surface (if it will remain) and add the olive oil and the lemon zest together with the fresh rosemary.

Preheat an oven to 230° C. Heat well the plate or pan that we choose to make the fainá, placing it in the oven for 15 minutes.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Oil the plate and pour the mixture quickly and spread it finely. Add a little more rosemary, sliced ​​garlic and more lemon zest. Finish with coarse salt. The elaboration must be 1 cm thick.

Take it to the oven and cook it for 10 minutes, it should be golden on the outside and still moist in the center. If necessary you can cook longer or until golden on the outside and cooked on the inside.



