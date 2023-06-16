Home » Roseneath – Nowhere Safe
With the current rampant wave of ’90s rock revival bands, it’s hard to stand out from the crowd. For Roseneath however, that is not a problem. The duo around Jason Roberts and Brian George from Richmond in the US state of Virginia have skilfully expanded an audible soft spot for (post) grunge and alternative rock with a tasteful portion of shoegaze. After an already entertaining EP last year, the first album is now landing „Nowhere Safe“.

The opener “Noisy” goes forward with astonishing vigor and clears everything that can be cleared. Here Roseneath emphasize the melodic to brash side of their sound, screw the tempo up to amazing heights and unpack a massive riff wall for the chorus. The fact that there is a little more gauze in between in the instrumental inserts fits perfectly into the picture. After that, “Free Fall” scales back the energy level a bit and rolls up the dark, catchy field from behind. The unavoidable double bottom is good, brings melancholy to the anti-hymn and unexpectedly strains the nerves.

“Roll Credits”, a second longer track, aims to perfect this recipe. Clumsy guitars, some drive and vocals from the echo chamber prepare to perfect the now familiar recipe, turn the wheel sympathetically and even dock very carefully on metallic realms in terms of intensity. That also works great, while “Spill”, on the other hand, chooses gauze and reduction as the means to the hoped-for success. Clinking coldness of feeling and true carpets of melody discharge themselves in a sympathetic way. In comparison, “Passerby” feels like a flexing of muscles, unleashing distorted pressure waves and searching for the beauty of being.

Caught in the constant inconsistency of hardness and catchiness, a highly exciting record emerges, as melodic as it is stirring, which only unfolds in installments – but then really. Of course it’s clear where the source of Roseneath’s inspiration lies, but that doesn’t matter. A completely original interpretation of alternative, grunge and gaze concepts, coupled with disturbing honesty, makes “Nowhere Safe” a highly gripping debut, as engaging as it is unpredictable. The power of the pleasant, the unexpected, but also the destructive drives this sometimes magical happening – a record to enjoy.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 06/16/2023
Available through: Trepanation Recordings / Thirty Something Records

Bandcamp: roseneath.bandcamp.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/roseneath_band

