Home » Rosie Rivera Opens Up About Her Husband’s Theft: ‘He Has Already Paid for His Mistake’
Entertainment

Rosie Rivera Opens Up About Her Husband’s Theft: ‘He Has Already Paid for His Mistake’

by admin
Rosie Rivera Opens Up About Her Husband’s Theft: ‘He Has Already Paid for His Mistake’

Rosie Rivera Breaks Her Silence on Husband’s Theft from Jenni Rivera’s Company

In a recent video, Rosie Rivera, sister of the late Jenni Rivera, finally addressed the accusations made by her niece, Chiquis Rivera, regarding the theft of a significant amount of money from one of Jenni’s companies. Chiquis had alleged that Rosie had concealed the theft, which had been orchestrated by Rosie’s husband, Abel, who had stolen $80,000 from the children of the deceased singer.

Speaking on Imagen’s morning show, Sale el sol, Rosie admitted to the theft and described it as a “bug” caused by her husband’s gambling addiction. She revealed that as soon as she learned about the theft, she took immediate action by involving lawyers and family members, including her mother-in-law, Juan Rivera, and Jacquie, Jenni’s executor. Rosie also stated that she had fired her husband from the company and their marriage had suffered as a consequence.

Emphasizing that her husband had already paid for his mistake in 2016, Rosie expressed her frustration that he continues to be singled out and that she has to bear the consequences as well. She stressed that her husband’s actions had not only hurt her personally but also dishonored the legacy left behind by her sister.

Rosie further emphasized that she had kept this information from her parents, but the stolen money had been repaid. She explained that the decision to hide the incident from the rest of the family was made to protect them from the painful truth. Rosie expressed her ongoing hurt and anger at the situation, stating that the stolen money represented more than just dollars; it symbolized a piece of Jenni Rivera’s life.

See also  Chiquis Rivera Shines in a Glamorous Chrome Mini Dress in Las Vegas

As the news of Rosie’s revelations comes to light, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by families dealing with the aftermath of a loved one’s death and the complex emotions that arise from such situations. The Rivera family continues to navigate through these difficult circumstances, with Rosie hoping to move forward while acknowledging the pain that still lingers.

You may also like

Drivalia conquers Europe. Here are the growth plans...

The River That Holds My Hand: Exploring Nostalgia...

He works milking cows in a dairy and...

Legendary Cuban Singer Olga Chorens, Mother of Lissette...

Chinese car on the assault on Europe. Here...

Lebanese and Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at...

Thousands of Fans Gather to Support Natanael ‘El...

Electric Fiat 600, production begins in Poland

Media Preview Held for Noir Film ‘Disaster’ Starring...

Elections in Mendoza: Alfredo Cornejo and Omar de...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy