Rosie Rivera Opens Up About Her Husband’s Theft: ‘He Has Already Paid for His Mistake’

Rosie Rivera Breaks Her Silence on Husband’s Theft from Jenni Rivera’s Company

In a recent video, Rosie Rivera, sister of the late Jenni Rivera, finally addressed the accusations made by her niece, Chiquis Rivera, regarding the theft of a significant amount of money from one of Jenni’s companies. Chiquis had alleged that Rosie had concealed the theft, which had been orchestrated by Rosie’s husband, Abel, who had stolen $80,000 from the children of the deceased singer.

Speaking on Imagen’s morning show, Sale el sol, Rosie admitted to the theft and described it as a “bug” caused by her husband’s gambling addiction. She revealed that as soon as she learned about the theft, she took immediate action by involving lawyers and family members, including her mother-in-law, Juan Rivera, and Jacquie, Jenni’s executor. Rosie also stated that she had fired her husband from the company and their marriage had suffered as a consequence.

Emphasizing that her husband had already paid for his mistake in 2016, Rosie expressed her frustration that he continues to be singled out and that she has to bear the consequences as well. She stressed that her husband’s actions had not only hurt her personally but also dishonored the legacy left behind by her sister.

Rosie further emphasized that she had kept this information from her parents, but the stolen money had been repaid. She explained that the decision to hide the incident from the rest of the family was made to protect them from the painful truth. Rosie expressed her ongoing hurt and anger at the situation, stating that the stolen money represented more than just dollars; it symbolized a piece of Jenni Rivera’s life.

As the news of Rosie’s revelations comes to light, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by families dealing with the aftermath of a loved one’s death and the complex emotions that arise from such situations. The Rivera family continues to navigate through these difficult circumstances, with Rosie hoping to move forward while acknowledging the pain that still lingers.

