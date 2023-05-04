Ross The Boss – Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel – Editor’s recommendation

Ross The Boss

Origin: New York / USA

Genre: Heavy Metal

Influences from: Epic, Power und Heavy Metal

Side Fact: The guitarist Ross the Boss is a founding member of Manowar and was in the top six essentials until 1988 Manowar albums involved.



There is something to celebrate. 15 years ago Ross Friedmann aka Ross The Boss formed the band. In addition to a corresponding tour, there are Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel also a compilation of the best songs from the previous four albums. The division of this release with twelve studio tracks is very democratic.

This means that three songs from each album can be heard on the best-of album. The songs are arranged chronologically correct and so the listener can hear and feel the development of the band.

A shared job at the mic

Acoustically, of course, the most striking thing is that the first two albums New Metal Leader from 2008 and the successors Hailstorm from 2010 with Patrick Fuchs took place at the singing. The last six songs related to the vinyl, the B-side of the LP are logically included Marc Lopes on the microphone. Both singers do a good job and the formative sound of the founding member and Manowar The guitarist Ross The Boss holds everything together. And the influences from earlier times cannot be dismissed out of hand. I would very much like to Blood Of Knives and Kingdom Arise in a version of Manowar heard.

You can hear how different productions can be when changing albums. Especially the bright sound of Hailstorm versus changing to the duller and darker produced By Blood Sworn is noticeable. But this song and the following one sniffs This Is Vengeance a huge portion of inspiration from Manowar. Both great songs are in the intersection of Blood Of My Enemies towards Kill With Power.

Consistently fast and powerful

Again audibly better produced and brighter sound starts Maiden of Shadowswhich you HERE you can hear, the last phase. The three songs of Born of Fire Disc, especially the title song, bangs properly. And that’s maybe a small shortcoming of the disc, there’s epic and powerful Heavy Metal throughout, for which Ross The Boss of course comes first.

Unfortunately there was no room for a little more variety in the form of the quiet power ballad Faith Of The Fallen. I might have this instead of We Are the Night on the Legacy Of Blood, Fire & Steel packed. But at least it comes with Great Gods Glorious made an instrumental into the selection.

To the point and rounded

The long-established fans of Ross The Boss will be on Legacy Of Bood, Fire & Steel Unfortunately, only known things are offered. But if Epic and Power Metal friends don’t own any of the four discs so far, then it’s time to strike here and get the best of the best for your home.

The best-of album is rounded off with a suitable artwork by Stan Deckerwhich of course works best as a red vinyl version.

Line Up

Marc Lopes – vocals

Ross Friedman – guitar

Mike LePond – Bass

Steve Bolognese – drums



