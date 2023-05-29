Rossi launched his candidacy: “This year ends and the economic cycle in Argentina is going to be different”

He Chief of Staff Agustín Rossi officially launched his candidacy for President with a message on social networks in which he spoke of the adversities faced by the ruling party, recalled “the years of Nestor and Cristina (Kirchner)” and emphasized the problems of “inflation, insecurity and uncertainty“.

In his spot, the man from Santa Fe guaranteed that next year many of these problems will end: “This year ends and the economic cycle in Argentina will be different“.

“I want to speak to all Argentine men and women. I know perfectly well what Argentine society is going through today. I know what is happening to you. I know that there are days when you feel that your dreams are fading, or that despair floods you. I know that there are days when you have a fight, when you think that you get up every morning and when the end of the month arrives, what you receive for that job does not correspond to the effort, it seems inadequate to you and surely it is not enough for you, “he began.

Agustín Rossi ratified his candidacy: “We are closer to the PASO than to a consensus list”

“We have not had easy years. I usually say that Argentina has the convergence of four crises: that of debt we received, the pandemic, then the war and now the drought. And that made it impossible for us to fulfill the dreams we had in 2019 when we celebrated the electoral contract with the whole of Argentine society,” he continued.

And he assured: “We We thought that we would quickly return to those happy years that we had in the governments of Néstor and Cristina. Despite all the inconveniences, there were promises we kept.”

The positive balance of the management of Alberto Fernández and the problem of “the three Is”

In his spot Rossi began to list achievements and good indicators of the management of the Frente de Todos: “That dialogue that we established in 2019, when you asked us for work, we listened and today we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Argentine history, 6.3%You asked us for economic growth and Argentina grew in 2021 and in 2022, last year, we had record exportsmore than 88,000 million dollars of exports during all of last year”.

“You asked us for housing and we deliver more than 100,000 homes throughout the country. You asked us for public works to worry about the infrastructure, about sanitation and We have more than 5,000 public works in progressmany of them more than 3,000 completed,” he argued.

Agustín Rossi and the balance in the Front of All

And he added: “You asked us to strengthen the health system and boy did we do it during the pandemic and we continue to do so. We improve education. Of course. All state-run primary schools in Argentina have at least one more hour of class to recover what we lost during the pandemic. We federalize science and technology throughout Argentina and many other things“.

“But I know that what makes you sleepless, what sometimes prevents you from sleeping, are what I call the three I’s: inflation, insecurity and above all, uncertainty. And if you’re listening to me up to here, I now want to transmit peace of mind. Peace of mind because this is going to happen. And it will not happen in 10 years. This year ends and next year the economic cycle of Argentina will be different. Argentina grows strongly again next year. We will no longer have the effects of the drought. We are going to have metabolized the effects of the pandemic and the war in the Argentine economy, and we are going to be able to take full advantage of the investments in infrastructure that we have been making, such as the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, which will allow us to balance the energy equation in our country,” he promised.

“Argentina is going to have a favorable trade balance next year. We are going to have reserves in the Central Bank, and with reserves in the Central Bank we are going to control the exchange rate and lower inflation“, he confided.

Frente de Todos: Agustín Rossi overshadows Daniel Scioli

Likewise, he ratified something that Cristina Kirchner criticized the government of Alberto Fernández regarding the redistribution of income: “But the challenge is the same as always, it is the one that Argentina has historically had for many years. Is this growth that we are talking about going to remain in the hands of a few or is it going to be able to be enjoyed by all Argentines?. And for that I want to be President. I want to be president to guarantee that the economic growth of the coming years will be redistributed among all Argentines, that there will be growth with social inclusion and income redistribution, and that this growth will occur year after year consecutively.”

And he concluded with his official launch: “That’s why I want to be President, that’s why I ask you to accompany me, to give me the opportunity to be President. I invite you to share my dreams with yours, who will surely be the same as our parents and of our grandparents and that our children and grandchildren will have. Living in a great country, in a sovereign Argentina, with inclusion, security, social equality and economic growth. Above all, living peacefully, which is what each of the Argentine men and women want”.

