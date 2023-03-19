Rotate is a Birger Christensen brand, founded in collaboration with influencers and stylists Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir. The Copenhagen-based brand has taken the world by storm with its covetable pieces and presented its Autumn Winter collection as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23. This year’s collection also showed us items of clothing that Jeanette and Thora dream of having in their wardrobes.

ROTATE trifft Beverly Hills

To the surprise of the audience, the Autumn Winter 2023 show seemed sober and minimalistic for the time being. A sleek black vinyl catwalk paired with a giant LED screen with the capital letters “ROTATE”. But suddenly the lights go out and the beat starts. Hard to believe: Ex-Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna confidently walks down the catwalk. A perfect casting for the brand that loves to be outrageously over the top. A brand that loves to celebrate the body and a brand that loves leopard print.

ROTATE Autumn Winter 2023 Collection

This year’s Autumn Winter 2023 collection is characterized by a more neutral color palette, in contrast to that which we are otherwise familiar with from ROTATE. The reduced color palette allowed the focus to be placed on silhouettes. Details such as bows and ruffles are increasingly found on tight-fitting dresses. The perfect “little black dress” is the highlight and the epitome of ROTATE: cheeky, 80s, plunging neckline and ready for the next party.

Madsen and Valdimars, as the biggest brand ambassadors, themselves present a printed chiffon maxi dress with floral embroidery adding a touch of elegance and a leopard print faux fur coat. Pure 80s rock ‘n’ roll glamour.

Author: Josepha Heiden – Photos: James Cochrane

ROTATE Autumn Winter 2023 Runway-Foto