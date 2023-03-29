ROTOR – Rotor Seven Tour 2023

14 dates in Germany, Austria, Niederlange, Luxembourg, Switzerland

Tourauftakt, 14.04.2023, Lido BerlinCuvrystr. 7, 10997 Berlin

Beginning: 20:00

Preis: from € 25.20 advance booking, tickets via Grayzone are available HERE

Support: Super Raptor



There are good reasons to celebrate in April. On the one hand control ROTOR towards their 25th band anniversary, on the other hand the band has the great album Seven published. The only thing missing is a ticket to kick off the Rotor Seven Tour 2023 and of course it starts in Berlin, as befits its status.

What’s better than a seasoned band like ROTOR, with a highly acclaimed album in your luggage, to be able to experience it live on stage at a home game? But don’t come too late to the event, because with Super Raptor there is an interesting support band.

If you cannot decide on Berlin as the concert venue, you have the following options to choose from throughout Europe:

14.04.23 DE – Berlin, Lido

15.04.23 DE – Leipzig, Conne Island

16.04.23 DE – Hannover, Mephisto

17.04.23 DE – Rostock, ME

18.04.23 DE – Hamburg, Crushed

19.04.23 NL – Nijmegen, Merleyn

20.04.23 LU – Esch-Alzette, Kulturfabrik

4/21/23 DE – Cologne, Building 9

22.04.23 DE – Mannheim, Forum

23.04.23 FR – Savigny le Temple, Grand Paris Sludge

24.04.23 CH – Winterthur, Gaswerk

25.04.23 DE – Munich, fireworks

04/26/23 AT – Vienna, Arena

04/27/23 DE – Nuremberg, Z building

28.04.23 AT – Linz, Kapu

29.04.23 DE – Dresden, Chemical Factory

