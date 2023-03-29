ROTOR – Rotor Seven Tour 2023
14 dates in Germany, Austria, Niederlange, Luxembourg, Switzerland
Tourauftakt, 14.04.2023, Lido BerlinCuvrystr. 7, 10997 Berlin
Beginning: 20:00
Preis: from € 25.20 advance booking, tickets via Grayzone are available HERE
Support: Super Raptor
There are good reasons to celebrate in April. On the one hand control ROTOR towards their 25th band anniversary, on the other hand the band has the great album Seven published. The only thing missing is a ticket to kick off the Rotor Seven Tour 2023 and of course it starts in Berlin, as befits its status.
What’s better than a seasoned band like ROTOR, with a highly acclaimed album in your luggage, to be able to experience it live on stage at a home game? But don’t come too late to the event, because with Super Raptor there is an interesting support band.
If you cannot decide on Berlin as the concert venue, you have the following options to choose from throughout Europe:
14.04.23 DE – Berlin, Lido
15.04.23 DE – Leipzig, Conne Island
16.04.23 DE – Hannover, Mephisto
17.04.23 DE – Rostock, ME
18.04.23 DE – Hamburg, Crushed
19.04.23 NL – Nijmegen, Merleyn
20.04.23 LU – Esch-Alzette, Kulturfabrik
4/21/23 DE – Cologne, Building 9
22.04.23 DE – Mannheim, Forum
23.04.23 FR – Savigny le Temple, Grand Paris Sludge
24.04.23 CH – Winterthur, Gaswerk
25.04.23 DE – Munich, fireworks
04/26/23 AT – Vienna, Arena
04/27/23 DE – Nuremberg, Z building
28.04.23 AT – Linz, Kapu
29.04.23 DE – Dresden, Chemical Factory
Links
Facebook Rotor
Instagram Rotor
Rotor website
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Rotor – Seven
EP Review – Stöner – Boogie To Baja
Editorial recommendation – Indus Valley Kings – Stoner Rock aus New York
Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!