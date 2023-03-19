ROTOR

Seven

(Instrumental Rock | Psychedelic Rock) Label: Noisolution

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.02.2023

The gentlemen of ROTOR Five years after “Six” they are now entering the unsurprising seventh round with “Seven”, at least as far as the name is concerned. Again there is playful instrumental rock somewhere between prog, psychedelic, stoner, grunge and blues.

The fact that we have three full-blooded musicians from Berlin in front of us is already beyond question with the demanding, and here and there a bit exhausting opener “Reibach”. Of course, the more relaxed “Auf Grund” afterwards makes it easier for us to really get into it. But it doesn’t matter whether it’s fast, slow, tricky, direct or virtuosic, the guys know how to use their instruments effectively and are well attuned to each other. Anyone who has followed the band up to here knows that too and can expect great instrumental music here. Going into more detail here would go beyond the scope, or rather wouldn’t really do justice to the (fittingly) seven compositions anyway, since there are numerous twists and turns and no typical song structures.

Also, the album was recorded in a dance hall in Germany, which of course is very atypical, but it somehow sounds bigger, more engaging and more transparent than before. Above all, it all sounds damn live and therefore also authentic.

ROTOR deliver instrumental rock somewhere in the realm of the stoner, which exploits all possibilities in terms of tempo, intensity and demand and is a real celebration, especially for virtuosos. Not more but also not less.

Track listing “Seven”:

1. Reibach

2. Due to

3. The evening of every day

4. Schabracke

5. meanders

6. Clearcutting

7. Seven

Total playing time: –

