Home Entertainment ROTOR – Seven
Entertainment

ROTOR – Seven

by admin
ROTOR – Seven

ROTOR
Seven
(Instrumental Rock | Psychedelic Rock)

Label: Noisolution
Format: (LP)

Release: 10.02.2023

The gentlemen of ROTOR Five years after “Six” they are now entering the unsurprising seventh round with “Seven”, at least as far as the name is concerned. Again there is playful instrumental rock somewhere between prog, psychedelic, stoner, grunge and blues.

The fact that we have three full-blooded musicians from Berlin in front of us is already beyond question with the demanding, and here and there a bit exhausting opener “Reibach”. Of course, the more relaxed “Auf Grund” afterwards makes it easier for us to really get into it. But it doesn’t matter whether it’s fast, slow, tricky, direct or virtuosic, the guys know how to use their instruments effectively and are well attuned to each other. Anyone who has followed the band up to here knows that too and can expect great instrumental music here. Going into more detail here would go beyond the scope, or rather wouldn’t really do justice to the (fittingly) seven compositions anyway, since there are numerous twists and turns and no typical song structures.

Also, the album was recorded in a dance hall in Germany, which of course is very atypical, but it somehow sounds bigger, more engaging and more transparent than before. Above all, it all sounds damn live and therefore also authentic.

ROTOR deliver instrumental rock somewhere in the realm of the stoner, which exploits all possibilities in terms of tempo, intensity and demand and is a real celebration, especially for virtuosos. Not more but also not less.

Track listing “Seven”:

See also  Does fashion really want to be sustainable? The only way is to produce less

1. Reibach
2. Due to
3. The evening of every day
4. Schabracke
5. meanders
6. Clearcutting
7. Seven
Total playing time:

Band-Links:

rotor sevenROTOR - Seven

ROTOR - Seven
ROTOR – Seven
7.5
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “ROTOR – Sieben”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/rotor_.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7.5”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post ROTOR – Sieben appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Grappa Experience | bartender.it

INFALL – Father

What are the consequences of the marriage between...

HAAVARD – Haavard

U2 – Songs of Surrender

STESY – New single including a humorous video

Xin Ruien revealed the reason why she was...

10 new books from Austria that should be...

2023/2/18 – Oaks and Jabalucci The Charmer tip...

Vietnam has virtual VJ, virtual singer: Catching up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy