ROTTEN CASKET – video for the second single “The Human Farm” online

ROTTEN CASKET release a video for the second single “The Human Farm” from their forthcoming album “Zombicron” which will be released on 08/25/23 via Supreme Chaos.

Old School Death Metal is experiencing a real revival and you definitely can’t ignore ROTTEN CASKET. The unholy alliance, whose illustrious members are recruited from the Netherlands and Germany, has been brewing their delicious, purulent soup since 2013. With a total of three EPs (“Simply Rotten Death” -2015-, “Consumed by Filth” -2015- and “First Nail in the Casket” -2022-), ROTTEN CASKET have already left a path of destruction in their wake.

After an artistic hiatus between 2018 and 2020, the band rose from the depths of death amid the pandemic, releasing the First Nail in the Casket EP as a resurrection in 2022.

On August 25th, 2023 the first regular album “ZOMBICRON” will finally be released, which was mixed and mastered in the Tom Meier Studios (including Asphyx, Soulburn etc.) in Enschede (NL). The fantastically morbid artwork is by Toderico Arts, the layout by Phil Jonas. Bram Bryneel is responsible for the band members zombified in the booklet: Martin van Drunen (vocals, including Asphyx), Stefan “Husky” Hüskens (drums, including Asphyx), Yorck Segatz (guitar, including Sodom), Patrick van der Breek (bass, including Disabuse/Born Infected) and guitarist, founding member and mastermind/main songwriter Frank Bergesson. ROTTEN CASKET are not an all-star band, but an independent force that crushes everything that gets in its way.

The band about the album:
„Welcome to Planet Zombicron. The Deathless Hordes arrive with their first LP and hunts down the last living with 10 New Tracks.”

Today the band presents their second single “The Human Farm” in the form of a really cool video:

The band for it:
„Hello from the Gutter. We are entering the bonetomb towns with our second single called ‚The Human Farm‘ and a special old school video.”

Here is a little reading of the song lyrics:

“Entering the Bonetomb Towns
Residents turned out
Dragged through the gory Streets
Before a roaring Crowd
Hauled by ghastly Ogres
To desolate Outskirts
Humiliated, naked
Covered with Dirt“

“ZOMBICRON” is now available for pre-order HERE:

„ZOMBICRON“ Tracklist:

1. Planet Casket
2. Hunting Down The Last Living
3. The Human Farm
4. Mass Conzombtion Society
5. The Coffin Master
6. Necrolympics
7. On Crystal Deth
8. Cape Cadaveral
9. The Deathless Adversary
10. Zombicron

ROTTEN CASKET are:

Martin van Drunen (Vocals)
Stefan „Husky“ Hüskens (Drums)
York Segatz (guitar)
Patrick van der Breek (Bass)
Frank Bergesson (Songwriting/Guitar)

Band-Links:

The post ROTTEN CASKET – Video zur zweiten Single „The Human Farm“ online appeared first on earshot.at.

