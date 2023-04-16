Rotten Sound – Apocalypse – HeavyPop.at

The time span between two publications is getting longer and longer, but the quality level remains consistently high (also due to this measure that demands patience?) – and Rotten Sound with Apocalypse a bench in the grindcore game.

The Finns only released two albums (along with just as many EPs) in the 10s, der Apocalypse-Predecessor Abuse to Suffer was actually seven years ago (and thus marks the longest album break in the band’s history, which is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year).

But the credo is quality instead of quantity, Rotten Sound don’t do things by halves and don’t let their share of the perceived momentum of a grind renaissance be taken away: Apocalypse sounds fresh and aggressive, hungry and pissed off, tearing its ugly intensity with an old school edge strikingly reminiscent of the gods of The nose remind. With a super-powerful production, which is absolutely precise and actually clean, yet retains a raw, dirty edge, all the strengths of the band are brought out with an insanely dense compression (which maybe not everyone will like), maybe even brought to the point in terms of the staging like never before before.

The songwriting of the eighth studio album, which rarely takes its feet off the gas pedal, easily keeps up, tacks and blasts and rushes like a rabid kerosene berserker, which works extremely effectively overall, and repeatedly shows concisely even without iconic scenes and varies the impact hardness .

Sharing weaves in a more crushing groove and Suburban Bliss distils the band’s crust-punk attitude, Breach forces the unrestrained chaos in the urgency. Newsflash shows how awesome the riffs here are again and again, before Digital Bliss cranks the pit bull-necked. Denialist begins as a heavy throttled merry-go-round that eventually gets stung by the tarantula and Fight Back turns to wide legs, meanwhile Ownership indulges in a Death-rocking inset and Inflation takes the twist into brutal hate.

All these facets are not out of the ordinary in the breathless tempo and the compactness (no song cracks the 2-minute mark this time: wonderful!) along with a good portion of optimism on the level of content and technical furiosity in terms of performance: Apocalypse is perhaps not an exciting stimulus for the genre, but an almost nonchalant demonstration of power that was more than expected strong – were more effective Rotten Sound even since Exit no longer.

Apocalypse by Rotten Sound

