Rian Johnson wrote and directed the latest sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” of the well-known detective suspense film “Knives Out”, which was officially launched last week, making it the first place in the Top 10 movie rankings during the holiday, and many positive reviews also appeared on Rotten Tomatoes In terms of evaluation: freshness 93% / audience rating 93%.

The excellent balanced score means that director Rian Johnson has not lost the performance of the first episode in the sequel. What is interesting is that this film presents the changes in real life due to the impact of the epidemic, and also adds many distinctive characters. It seems that the feelings are deep, but there is a dark tide behind it. The billionaire Miles Bron played by Edward Norton makes full use of this interest relationship to manipulate multiple characters to hold this puzzle game, while Benoit Blanc, an outsider, is involved in the murder case. After what happened, she peeled off the cocoons and gained insight into everything to make the truth come out.

Rian Johnson once again showed his wonderful anti-routine plot arrangement in this film, leading the audience into the plot through dialogue, breaking many false bubbles when the audience began to deconstruct the plot, and then turned into Benoit Blanc like in the play The characters (the audience) deconstruct all the mysteries, it is profound and fascinating.