Rough Crafts Unveils Custom “Bologna Dogfight” Ducati Monster 821

Rough Crafts, a Taiwanese heavy machinery refitting factory led by Winston Yeh, has once again showcased their creativity with their latest project, the “Bologna Dogfight.” This custom motorcycle is based on the 2019 Ducati Monster 821 model and was commissioned by a client who desired a Café Racer style.

Keeping true to their distinctive Rough Crafts style, Winston Yeh drew inspiration from previous works while incorporating classic rounded lines of the Café Racer. To achieve this, the team used the billet CNC subframe developed for the Apex Assault, which provided the desired aesthetic. They also added a 3D printed fairing and tail, while a handmade aluminum fuel tank elegantly connects the front of the motorcycle.

One significant modification was the exhaust system. While maintaining its original streamline design, the team opted to replace it with an SC-Project exhaust, adding a bit of edginess and enhancing the overall performance of the bike.

To complete the project, Rough Crafts collaborated with their trusted parts factory to ensure every detail was filled with the high-quality components that their clients have come to expect from them.

The result is a stunning masterpiece that seamlessly combines the classic Café Racer look with Rough Crafts’ unmistakable style. The “Bologna Dogfight” not only pays homage to the beloved Ducati Monster 821 but elevates it to a new level of artistry and innovation.

This latest creation by Rough Crafts once again demonstrates their ability to push boundaries and create unique, show-stopping motorcycles. With each project, they continue to solidify their reputation as one of the top heavy machinery refitting factories in Taiwan.

Whether it’s their attention to detail, their collaboration with trusted factories, or their unwavering commitment to excellence, Rough Crafts consistently delivers motorcycles that captivate the eyes and stir the soul of motorcycle enthusiasts.

If you’re a fan of custom motorcycles or simply appreciate the fusion of art and machinery, keep an eye out for Rough Crafts’ latest projects, as they never cease to amaze with their creativity and craftsmanship.

