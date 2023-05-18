Home » Route 22 was born on San Martín de Neuquén street
Route 22 was born on San Martín de Neuquén street

The section of the national route 22 has a lot of cloth to cut. It was a “retaining wall” of the floods when the river overflowed. limay river, was the place chosen for emblematic social struggles and many other things. But today we are going to deal with a wonderful fact that some memoirs remember and others never knew.

Did you know that not always the current mosconi avenue had the tour we all know today? Well then. In the 1930s, National Route 22 was the current San Martín street, with an entrance for First Settlers. A resident of the Neuquén capital provided the information and it was corroborated by the city’s historical archives.

JJ González said that “the original layout of the current route 22 was San Martín street”. He threw out the data, surprised many and then he dedicated himself to explaining with an example on which such a statement is based. Let’s put everything in context.

“In 1936, if you traveled by car to Bariloche, you did it by route 22. You came from General Roca, you crossed Cipolletti, then the river by raftwhile you saw how the arches of a future bridge rose to the sky”, began his story.

And here comes the interesting part. “From there you took the section of the current Primeros Pobladores street, you continued along the current Independencia, you were entering the town of Neuquén and you looked surprised that this hamlet is the capital. you came to the current argentina avenue, You could see the entrance to the Confluencia Hotel, the railway station, and also the gate for the English. You looked to one side and the other looking for where to refuel, a policeman points his finger at the Chacabuco service station, the only and first supplier of the city”, he added. And that’s it, he entered the second section of Route 22 towards Bariloche.

