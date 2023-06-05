Route of money K: Judge Casanello dismissed Cristina Kirchner

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner started the month with good news at the judicial level. After prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán’s request for dismissal in the case known as the K money route, federal judge Sebastián Casanello decided to dismiss it in the absence of charges. .

The magistrate signed a resolution to which PROFILE had access. There he maintained that as a judge he is limited in his jurisdiction to hear and decide a case within the framework and with the scope raised by the parties. In other words, he recalled that he cannot go beyond the claims required by the prosecution, which on May 24 had withdrawn its claims regarding the vice president.

The dismissal came after the magistrate also asked the opinion of the Financial Information Unit (UIF) and the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), which last week had also requested the dismissal in line with what was expressed by the prosecutor.

News in development…