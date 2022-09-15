ROME – The possibility of traveling with maximum freedom, without too many planning, organizing everything even at the last moment, is one of the reasons that have made the success of campers and caravans and one of the main international events in the sector is the “Salone del Camper ”, In progress at Fiere di Parma until 18 September. The event, organized in collaboration with Apc (Association of caravan and camper manufacturers), however, is not just a simple exhibition of vehicles, every year it evolves with new events and entertainment activities, travel proposals and experiential itineraries. Precisely for this reason, the show is increasingly a much awaited appointment by the different types of travelers. In addition to all the news of the sector, in the “Routes and Destinations” section, itineraries for outdoor tourism are presented, unusual and proximity weekends, which invite you to discover hidden places, often closer than you might think, but not much known. The various itineraries are then flanked by proposals to make the holidays more engaging, such as outdoor sports par excellence, trekking and cycling. “Just decide and off you go – underlines Gloria Oppici, brand manager of the Salone del Camper Fiere di Parma – The camper is the right and most immediate key to allow yourself some free time as soon as you feel the need, be it a short weekend to escape from the routine everyday or a long journey of discovery and regeneration. We leave, even aimlessly, simply stopping in a place that makes us feel good, in front of a landscape that excites us. Or you can choose new destinations, which offer the possibility of dedicating oneself to one’s passions or sports training, cultural itineraries, itineraries on two wheels, nature walks, indulging in greedy stops in search of the flavors of the territories one visits “.

Discovering the new proposals of the specific area of ​​the event, the Salone del Camper offers some fascinating itineraries to be discovered. We start with Puglia and the suggestive Margherita di Savoia salt pans, the largest in Europe, which extend for almost 20 km along the coast and have been a nature reserve since 1977, and are also famous for the production of a fine sea salt and for the presence of various animal species, in addition to the pink flamingos that lay their eggs here. Abruzzo, after 130 km of splendid coasts, offers all the charm of the mountain and in addition to the Gran Sasso and the Maiella, the lesser-known karst plateau of Campo Imperatore, also called “Little Tibet”, is worth a stop, for the landscape that recalls the land of the east. Also worth trying is Basilicata “coast to coast”, from Matera to Maratea, through the gullies and the Ionian coast. The itinerary starts from the symbolic “Sassi” and then enters the Lucan Apennines until reaching the golden sands of Metaponto, without forgetting a stop at the Pollino National Park, the largest European natural park. Of course this is just a taste of the destinations dedicated to motorhomers who at the show will be able to find an infinite number of proposals to choose from in the next destinations.