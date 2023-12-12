Roy Roger’s chooses Miniconf for the children’s collection

Listen to the audio version of the article

The world of junior fashion is trying to restart with licensing, which has always been one of the development channels for large and less large groups. The latest operation is signed by Roy Roger’s, a Florentine company specialized in denim and casualwear, which has entrusted the production and distribution license of the 3-16 year kidswear line, for boys and girls, to Miniconf, one of the most important companies in Arezzo. Italian companies specializing in children’s clothing.

The new collection protagonist at Pitti Bimbo

The new collection, made up of around a hundred items, will debut in autumn-winter 2024 and will be presented at the next Pitti Bimbo salon (17-19 January 2024). The strong point will be denim and everything that evokes the Roy Roger’s world, with a range of ready-to-wear garments that enhance the washes, symbol of the brand. «We join forces to achieve interesting results for both of us», explains Marco Perin, general director of Business at Miniconf. «The collection will be distributed in Italy, in 350 multi-brand sales points from the first season, and abroad, where we are building the sales network – he adds -. We are closing an agreement with an agency that will develop non-European countries.”

The collaboration between Roy Roger’s and Miniconf is based on common history and values: they are two Tuscan companies; they have a long tradition behind them (50 years of Miniconf, 71 years of Roy Roger’s); they are factories founded and still led by the same family (Basagni on one side, Bacci-Biondi on the other); they focus on quality and sustainability. The distribution is also similar, with the objective pursued by both of developing exports (today at 10-15%).

The synergy between the two companies

The Roy Roger’s kids collection will be packaged in Asia, Miniconf’s historic production area which controls a supply chain manned by its own staff: «Having included the Roy Roger’s collection within our consolidated production process gives us peace of mind and security», explains Perin.

For Miniconf, which owns its own brands Sarabanda, Minibanda and iDo, this is the third kids license after those of Superga and Ducati. The company, based in the town of Ortignano Raggiolo, in Casentino, will close 2023 in line with the previous year, with a turnover of 70 million. For 2024 it is working on the retail expansion of the iDo brand, which today has 43 stores in Italy, and on export growth. For Roy Roger’s, which until now produced the junior line in-house, this operation instead represents entry into the licensing segment: «This license will certainly mean for us a greater presence in all children’s stores – states Niccolò Biondi, CEO of Roy Roger’s – with the development of specific products for this market segment.”

