The new strategy RPG “Royal Knights Rebirth” launched by Square Enix is ​​released today (Switch/PS5/PS4/version will be released on November 11, Steam version will be released on November 12). This work is based on the PSP platform game released in 2010 Based on “Wheel of Fortune of the Royal Knights”, the graphics and music have been strengthened, and the game design has been further polished.

On this occasion, we have the honor to interview with other media Mr. “Kato Hiroaki”, the producer of “Royal Knights Rebirth”, and Mr. “Katano Naozhi”, who is the director of this game, and asked them to introduce the “Royal Knights Rebirth” in detail to the players. Compared with the original version, the “Rebirth” version has been “reborn” and the intention of implementing various adjustments. The details of the interview are as follows.

Q: At the beginning of the game, players need to draw tarot cards. What are the effects of this draw on the protagonist? Does it determine the attributes and abilities of the protagonist like the original version, or will there be other effects?

Katano: The effect of drawing tarot cards in this work is the same as the SFC version, which will have a certain impact on the attributes of the protagonist and the initial ability value, but this ability value will not have a great impact on the subsequent game process, no need for players Repeat the lottery like the beginning of the mobile game, please regard it as a bridge to import the game, and you can choose freely according to your mood and environment at that time.

Q: How did the production team balance the balance between this game and the original game? For example, which parts need to keep the content of the original version, and which parts need to be remade in a more modern way.

Katano: When making “Royal Knights Rebirth”, first of all we need to refer to the opinions of many players who played the PSP version (“Royal Knights Wheel of Fortune”), and all team members who participated in the game development this time. , is also required to play the PSP version again. We’ve repeated the same steps before while developing Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age. After playing the original, re-examine the various opinions from players from the perspective of developers, and then decide what needs to be improved.

After that, we will list out the parts that we want to improve and share with Mr. Matsuno (Matsuno Yasuji), and listen to his opinions. Finally, the development team will have a meeting with Mr. Matsuno to discuss what needs to be changed.

Q: What kind of work did Mr. Matsuno take part in? This work has added full voice. Was the voice actor selected by Mr. Matsuno?

Kato: Mr. Matsuno is mainly responsible for the game design director, screenwriter and supervisor of this game. Because the cutscenes of this game are fully voiced, the lines of the game script have been adjusted and rewritten by Mr. Matsuno, and the voice actors are also selected. Centered on Mr. Matsuno. Mr. Matsuno usually watches some foreign films. When watching the Japanese dubbed versions of these films, he found that some of the voices were very suitable for the role of this work. Rebirth” dubbing.

Through the above-mentioned casting methods, more than 90 powerful voice actors were finally selected to contribute their voices to the work. The voice actors’ acting skills and voices are very consistent with the characters, making the game cutscenes very immersive.

Q: Ordinary characters like Didaro, who left a deep impression on players in the original work, have been upgraded to NPC characters with exclusive portraits in this work. What is the reason for this change?

Kato: Regarding these newly added stand-e characters, in fact, when the PSP version was released in 2010, Mr. Matsuno wanted to add stand-up pictures for them to make them more impressive characters, but due to the tight schedule, etc. For various reasons, it was not realized in the end. Taking this opportunity to make “Rebirth of the Royal Knights”, the regret was finally compensated.

Q: This time, “Rebirth of the Royal Knights” is supported in Chinese. The amount of text in this work is extremely large, and it involves many proper nouns. How does the producer ensure the quality of the Chinese version? What interesting things can you share with us in terms of Chinese translation? Do we share?

Katano: This is the first time that this game has realized Chinese culture. The amount of game text is indeed huge, and the story background is very deep. The translators responsible for localization also spent a lot of time and effort in the translation work, and the process was very careful. Therefore, I I can’t think of any interesting episodes that happened during that time. There is only one thing that surprises us Japanese developers. After some texts are translated into Chinese, the amount of text will be much smaller than that of Japanese. Originally, we thought that Japanese was already very short, but we did not expect that Chinese can be expressed more concisely.

Q: I would like to add some questions based on the previous questions. I just mentioned that Mr. Matsuno has rewritten the game script. Is the rewriting only for the convenience of dubbing, or is there a major adjustment to the original story?

Kato: Because the PSP version does not have dubbing, the Japanese text in the game is only for reading, and with the additional voice of “Rebirth”, some texts need to be modified into spoken language. Another point is that in order to better shape the character, when the seiyuu dubs the character, he needs to consider what tone of voice he should use to talk in order to be more in line with the character image. Specifically, for example, in the latter part of the game, there will be a character “The Pirate Esther (アゼルスタン)” who can become a partner. Compared with the original PSP version, his lines have been adjusted a lot. You can compare and confirm at that time. a bit.

Q: Another question, it was mentioned just now that new vertical paintings have been added to many characters. Are these vertical paintings still drawn by Mr. Zhengwei?

Kato: Yes, this time, it was still drawn by Mr. Masato. In addition to the new NPC’s new lithograph, the new lithograph of the 8-body element god that appeared when the character was created was also drawn by Mr. Masato. In addition, Mr. Yoshida Akihiko, who was the character designer of this game in the SFC version, we also asked him to draw two new visual promotion pictures for “Rebirth” with the current brushstrokes. One is the protagonist Denim and his sister Katya. The picture of standing together, and the other picture of Denim discussing with the Knights.

Q: SE has many works created in HD-2D style, such as “Triangle Strategy”, etc. Why didn’t “Royal Knights Rebirth” use HD-2D this time?

Katano: HD-2D style is indeed a very good way of expression that our company has, but we have set a policy at the beginning of development, that is to focus on the exquisite pixel art in the original version, so we did not use HD this time. -2D, but the original pixmap is high-resolution to present the original flavor.

Q: This year, SQUARE ENIX has already launched strategic RPGs such as “Triangle Strategy” and “Lord breaking latest news“. Why did you choose to launch a new work at this time? Are you afraid that it will affect game sales?

Kato: It just happened to be released in the same year as the final result. After all, these works are different development projects, and there is no pre-appointment to release them together in a certain year. However, it is true that in this era where action games and RPGs are the mainstream, three strategy games have been launched one after another around the same time, and we have also seen many players react a bit “crash”. However, three strategy RPGs can be played in a row, and this year should be a very good year for players who like this type of game.

Q: Does this “Rebirth” contain all the content of “Wheel of Fortune” of the Royal Knights, and whether the conditions for opening “Wheel of Fortune” will be changed? In addition, in “Wheel of Fortune”, the joining conditions of some characters are more complicated, whether their joining conditions change in “Rebirth”.

Katano: The additional plot of “Wheel of Fortune” can be played from the beginning. Regarding the conditions for adding characters, because it goes too deep into the real game content such as the plot, detailed explanations may reduce the freshness and fun of players when they first meet, so Sorry for not being able to say it clearly, please go to the game to confirm it yourself.

Q: It has been many years since the release of “Royal Knights 2”, and the development technology has been greatly improved. Did the production team add the content that unfortunately could not be put into the game due to technical limitations at that time, to this “Rebirth” ” in?

Katano: When we were developing the PSP version, although the screen looked 2D, we actually developed it from a 3D perspective. Regarding this “Rebirth”, players may not feel any huge changes in the process of the game, but in fact, the team used many new technologies during development. If players don’t notice anything strange when they play, it means that we have successfully integrated new technology into this work.

Q: This time, there is a legion level added to limit the level cap of all team members, but there is also an automatic leveling function that adds an exercise. Will the design concepts of these two functions conflict with each other, and why are players restricted from pursuing the level cap? What about the fun of crushing enemies?

Katano: In “Royal Knights 2”, AI can be used to upgrade the battle. It is similar to the classic leveling method of throwing stones to earn experience points in the SFC version. This operation requires players to spend a lot of time. But we don’t want players to devote too much time to this repetitive task, so we have introduced the function of drills to help players level up faster. However, if the level is raised too high, the game will become too boring. In order to maintain the tension in battle, the Legion level system is used to limit the player’s highest level.

When we bring various characters under our command and quickly increase their level through exercises to become available combat power, how to form a team and arrange skills is the most interesting part of “Royal Knights 2”, not a more boring practice. class. Therefore, both the exercise and the corps level are very important elements for this work.

Q: Many players are wondering why they chose to launch the “Rebirth” version at this time, because the original version became unavailable for purchase and play after the WiiU and 3DS online stores were discontinued, or is it for related works, such as “Final Fantasy Strategy” Edition” and “Royal Knights” remake pave the way, or are you planning to launch some follow-up new works in the future?

Kato: After the launch of the PSP version, I received feedback from many players, so I have always had the idea to make this work again if there is a chance. Before deciding to make “Rebirth”, we first worked on the development of “Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age”, a high-definition remake of “Final Fantasy XII”, which allowed the team to accumulate a lot of experience, such as how to improve the original picture quality and sound quality performance. The effect, as well as the game design, development technology and other aspects have gained a lot. After that, I thought about how to make use of these experiences, so the development of “Royal Knights Rebirth” started.

In addition to applying the development experience of Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age, we have also incorporated many additional new ideas into the work. The end result is that the Rebirth version is coming out at this point, which I personally think is very well-timed.

Q: In the “Rebirth” version, characters can only bring 4 types of equipment and skills. Is it not enough for players, why is it limited to 4 types?

Katano: In “Royal Knights Rebirth”, we don’t want players to use one character to play Wushuang, but to command an entire knight to fight. Although this is an existing mechanism in the SFC version, we reversely imported it into the latest “Rebirth”, hoping to highlight the uniqueness of each unit by limiting the maximum number of equipment and skills that players can set for a unit. sex.

Q: I mentioned just now that “Wheel of Fortune” has received feedback from many players after its release. Compared with “Original”, the AI ​​of “Wheel of Fortune” has been modified, and the AI ​​part of this game has also been greatly adjusted. ? In addition, the official also introduced that in “Rebirth”, the TP that would have been consumed by launching nirvana and other skills was unified to consume MP this time, why this change was made.

Katano: The “Rebirth” version has indeed made considerable adjustments and improvements in the AI ​​part. Because we re-examined and changed the game design this time, we introduced an easier-to-develop AI system in the production, and even allowed the AI ​​​​of NPCs Changes are made for different battle level venues and enemy BOSS personalities. It may be a bit arrogant, but if players approach this game with the mentality of “AI is the same as the PSP version”, they should be shocked by the actual effect. Because this AI can really achieve the actions and reactions the players want, and it will also take a lot of unexpected actions, which must add a lot of fun to the battle for the players.

As for why the TP setting was canceled, the main reason is that if there are too many resources to manage when playing, the elements are too complicated, so we decided to simply unify them as MP to make it easier for players to play.