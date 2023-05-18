Home » Royals beat Padres 4-3; Pasquantino homers and breaks the tie
Royals beat Padres 4-3; Pasquantino homers and breaks the tie

Royals beat Padres 4-3; Pasquantino homers and breaks the tie

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Yu Darvish, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 Wednesday night for a 2-1 series.

In what was his eighth homer, Pasquantino hit the ball to right field, and Maikel Garcia put the Royals ahead 4-1 with an RBI double in the sixth.

Of the 32,416 fans in attendance, a large number booed the Padres after Scott Barlow retired the final three batters in the ninth for his sixth save.

San Diego’s star-studded lineup went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position but stranded 12 total in its ninth loss in 11 games.

The Padres, closer to last than first in the NL West, were without slugger Manny Machado for the second straight game after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the team’s 4-0 win. Monday night.

Josh Taylor (1-1) got two outs for the win.

Darvish (2-3) took the loss, allowing four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

For the Padres, the Dominican Fernando Tatís Jr. 5-0; Juan Soto 4-0 and Nelson Cruz 2-0. The Venezuelan Rougned Odor from 2-1.

For the Royals, Venezuelans Salvador Pérez 4-0 and Maikel García 4-3, an RBI

