From BZ/dpa

The British Royal Family gathered at Windsor Castle for their first Easter since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

On Easter Sunday, the royals attended the traditional service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen is buried.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla waved to onlookers in passing, heir to the throne William (40) and Princess Kate (41) in the bright blue dress brought all three children with them for the first time, including little Prince Louis (4).

Prince Andrew (63), who has not performed any public duties since his involvement in the abuse scandal involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was also part of the party.

In addition to Easter, there were several other special occasions for the royals. Easter Sunday this year fell on the second anniversary of the death of Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. Charles (74) and Camilla (75) also celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

As Prince of Wales, Charles often published a message at Easter, last year he drew attention to the fate of refugees around the world.

There was no such message this year, which the British news agency PA took as a sign of the new role of head of state that Charles is now filling as king.