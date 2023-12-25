Home » ROYALS. Meghan Markle returns to screen and Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit is absent from Christmas photo
Entertainment

ROYALS. Meghan Markle returns to screen and Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit is absent from Christmas photo

by admin

© Rune Hellestad/Getty Images & Unique Nicole/WireImage

The penultimate week of the year is already behind us. That means it’s high time to relax. However, last week was still all about wrapping up and that was no different for the royals.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM

With Christmas approaching, Swedish Crown Princess Victoria shared a Christmas video of her family.

The Norwegian royals also took a Christmas photo, with one notable absentee: Princess Mette-Marit. The reason for her absence? An ill-timed Covid infection.

Queen Máxima showed her toughest side this week during a working visit in the context of circular construction, including a construction helmet. It just happened to match her outfit.

Princess Kate thought it was time to look back. She shared a photo of herself at Christmas 1983 to raise awareness for The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

This week, 12 years after the hospital bearing her name was inaugurated, Princess Elisabeth visited the Children’s Hospital of Ghent University Hospital.

And perhaps the most striking royal news of the week is the acting return of Meghan Markle, who can be seen in a Clevr commercial.

Camille Van Puymbroeck

