Royón highlighted regional energy integration

The National Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, referred to the dialogues between the different countries to aim at a regional energy integration for energy security. He exemplified the possibility of taking advantage of Bolivia’s infrastructure to be able to export gas to Brazil. In turn, he highlighted private investment in infrastructure that “is showing its commitment” in the country.

In terms of infrastructure, the Secretary of Energy stated that “today There are no elements to assume that the President Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline plan will be delayed» so it will be inaugurated on June 20. About the work, he said that its construction will require almost 50,000 indirect and direct jobs, so “It is advancing at almost unprecedented speed. Argentina is carrying out a strategic project».

According to the referent, this work will enable Vaca Muerta «can make a quantitative and qualitative leap«. On the other hand, he recalled that the financing of the gas pipeline to the north is already in place, so progress is being made in its reversal, which “affects almost 6 million people. This will allow us to do without imports from Bolivia in 2024 and 2025which is facing a sharp decline».

Along these lines, he indicated that the situation in Bolivia “is an issue that worries us. But the conversation with Bolivia is also constructive«. The referent referred to the possibility of taking advantage of Bolivia’s infrastructure to be able to export and reach Brazil. «We are carrying out a regional energy integration between Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina“, he assured.

Regarding the second stage of the gas pipeline, we are «evaluating different financing“, as well as the National Development Bank of Brazil or Saudi funds. “Our goal is to tender the second stage this year. Today obtaining financing is complex because the energy transition has changed priorities. In any case, we have assumed commitments », she assured.

The first part of this gas pipeline «It is being carried out 100% with resources from the Argentine treasury. We are going to recover the investment in two years because the impact is in the drop in the substitution of imports. LNG purchases will be for specific peaks in the winter“, he indicated.

Regarding the pipelines, he stressed that «private investment is showing its commitment«. He listed the recent inauguration of the Sierra Blanca pipeline, the Vaca Muerta Norte pipeline of YPF, Otasa that links Vaca Muerta with Chile, the expansion of Oiltanking and the investment plan that Oldelval has projected.

«This speaks of the bet that is doing private capital in Argentina. It is this sector that can change the Argentine energy matrix and be part of the solution to Argentina’s macroeconomic problems,” he said.

Regarding Electric Power, “we are carrying out infrastructure works both in generation and transport. It is planned as soon as possible to expand the power. He announced that one of the initiatives in the pipeline is a 3,000-megabyte thermal generation project.

On the other hand, with the Federal Electric Power Council «we elaborated an infrastructure masterplan for the transport of electrical energy. It is planned to incorporate almost 12,000 kilometers of high voltage lines », he explained.

This is a “crucial issue in Argentina and especially when we are talking about electricity and the transition to renewables. We understand that you have to look at the medium term. Argentina produces and can produce more energy than it can transport today“, frame.

The secretary was the second speaker at the new edition of IDEA Vaca Muerta, which today had its second day and was held at the Hotel Casino Magic in Neuquén. She spoke on the panel «Public policies for the energy sector«.

Royón is the third energy secretary of the Alberto Fernández administration. He took office in 2022 to replace Darío Martínez from Neuquén, who had held the position since 2020. The first was Sergio Lanziani, who was the portfolio holder between 2019 and 2020.

