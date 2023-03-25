RPWL – Crime Scene

Origin: Deutschland

Release: 17.03.2023

Label: Gentle Art of Music

Duration: 45:04

Genre: Artrock, Progressive Rock

The eleventh studio album by the prog rock legends RPWL from Freising has finally been published. Oh, how could I take my time to review such a great album. Quickly open the laptop, release an empty Word document for editing and listen to the album again from the beginning.

To look back on the musical career of this extraordinary band, you should definitely listen to all ten studio albums so far. However, who with Crime Scene starts to get to know the Bavarian proggers, does absolutely nothing wrong. One thing is guaranteed: every album is an extraordinary musical experience!

Are you born bad?

The masterminds deal with topics Only Yogi, Vocals and keyboards, as well as lead guitarist Kalle Wallner on the album with the dark side of the human soul. Why do we become criminals? Why does violence occur?

All six tracks have a melancholic atmosphere, which for me reflects the tragedy of the subject very well. Victim of Desire opens the album with psychedelic strings and develops into an interesting journey into the land of skill RWPL. Difficult sounds are formatted to be catchy and create a magnificent song construct. The voice Yogis gently buzzes around the unmistakable guitar playing of Call. Progressive rock that deserves to be called that.

Trapped in your own house…

The boys approach meekly and with a great deal of musical sensitivity Red Rose down to business. The song touches with its clear lyrics, its feeling and simple construction. It is similar with the following A Cold Spring Day in ´22 HERE, which convinces me with a special guitar solo at the end of the song. What follows next can hardly be put into words.

Anyone who has ever heard of, seen or even experienced domestic violence against women will Life in A Cage have a lump in your throat. Exactly this terribleness is described by beautiful melody arcs in this song. It drives me into the consciousness in such cases not to look away, but to act!

Musical freedom!

I definitely have to listen to the prog epic King Of The World, which collects the class of guys in one song. It contains everything the band stands for: fantastic melodies, controlled guitar playing, emotional songwriting. The architects build a safe house of sound experience for the listener. You feel good here, you want to stay here. The last track Another Life Beyond Control creates a relaxed atmosphere with his offbeat inserts and gives the album the final momentum. The crystal-clear sound and a rich production set the songs in scene very well.

Conclusion

RPWL just don’t disappoint me. In Crime Scene there is a lot of love for prog rock and sophisticated songwriting. The Bavarians don’t waste time on experiments and once again convince the fans with great songs. This loyalty pays off and leaves an impression on me, too 9 / 10 means.



Line Up

Yogi Lang – Gesang, Keyboard

Kalle Wallner – guitar

Markus Grützner – bass

Marc Turiaux – drums

Tracklist

01. Victim Of Desire

02. Red Rose

03. A Cold Spring Day In ’22

04. Life In A Cage

05. King Of The World

06. Another Life Beyond Control

