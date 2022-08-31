After RTFKT was acquired by Nike at the end of last year, its popularity in the NFT field has reached a higher point, especially the fashion vision of digital integration with entities is even more anticipated. Following the launch of AR Hoodie a while ago, RTFKT “CloneX” NFT officially released the first season “Forging” system this time.

Forging allows CloneX NFT holders to order merchandise related to their NFT DNA, with a total of 10 unique sets and over 60 individual items in the first collection. The series feature attributes are divided into: Human, Robots, Demons, Angels, Reptile, Undead, Alien, Murakami, Murakami Drip and series common to all holders.

The series of items include hoodies, coats, T-Shirts, hats, socks and sneakers. On average, each Clone can buy up to 2 sets. In addition to being used as digital wear, it can also be exchanged for physical goods. Among them, the unique Air Force 1 sneakers have not yet opened for physical exchange in the first season, and only provide digital wear for the holder. In addition, except for socks and hats, all products are attached with NFC tags, which make the products “phygitals”, which can be scanned for NFT connection or access to future activities.

Benoit Pagotto, Co-Founder, RTFKT: “With this launch, we aim to continue to inspire the next generation of what’s possible in the future of phygital. Unlock new looks and blur the lines between your digital and physical identity with your Avatar It’s just the beginning. Clone X Forging is another step toward accelerating this future, keeping our community at the forefront of innovation.”

The Clone X Forging SZN 1 series will be open for casting from August 31st for a week. Interested readers may wish to go to RTFKT official website for details