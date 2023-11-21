RTFKT Studios and Nike Collaborate to Launch New Nike Dunk Genesis Co-Branded Shoe

Nike Collaborates with RTFKT Studios to Launch New Co-Branded Nike Dunk Genesis Shoes

Nike has teamed up with virtual fashion brand RTFKT Studios to release a new line of co-branded Nike Dunk Genesis shoes. RTFKT Studios, founded in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le, Steven Vasilev, and others, was acquired by Nike in 2021. The brand primarily focuses on games, NFT, blockchain, and virtual reality.

The new Nike Dunk Genesis shoes come in two colors: “Ghost” and “Void.” The “Ghost” colorway features a contrasting black design with neon purple embellishments on the Swoosh Logo, while the “Void” colorway is composed of white and gray with light blue accents on the shoe body, upper, and lining. Both pairs of shoes are equipped with Nike Air Zoom cushioning for enhanced comfort.

What sets these shoes apart is their inspiration from games. Each part of the shoes is designed to be freely disassembled, and Nike provides 3D files of the sneakers, allowing owners to create their own unique look based on their preferences. Additionally, the shoes feature a built-in NFC chip, allowing Nike NFT owners to connect the shoes themselves.

The RTFKT x Nike Dunk Low Genesis shoes are currently available for pre-order on the brand’s official website at a price of $222 USD. The “Void” colorway is expected to be delivered in July 2024, and the “Ghost” colorway is expected to be delivered in August 2024. Those interested in purchasing a pair can find more detailed information on the brand’s official website.

This collaboration between Nike and RTFKT Studios represents the merging of fashion, technology, and gaming, catering to a new generation of consumers who are passionate about all three realms. Excitement is building as consumers eagerly anticipate the release of these innovative and customizable sneakers.