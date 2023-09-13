Ruben Blades Expresses Concern about Migration Crisis in Latin America and Calls for Addressing Root Causes

Panamanian singer and political activist Ruben Blades has spoken out about the migration crisis affecting Latin America and expressed concern about the number of children involved. During a conversation at the University of Costa Rica, Blades stated that people leave their homelands due to political or economic reasons, rather than by choice. As someone who experienced the need to leave his own country during a military dictatorship, Blades called for the causes of migration to be addressed in order to solve the problem. He particularly highlighted the situation in the Darién Gap, a jungle area between Colombia and Panama, which has become a route for hundreds of thousands of people. The migratory flows include individuals from South America, as well as Venezuelans, Haitians, Asians, and Africans.

Blades, who is known for songs like “Decisiones” and “Pedro Navaja,” emphasized the importance of young people getting involved in politics and public administration to fight corruption and produce positive changes in society. He stated that each country gets the government it deserves based on its actions or omissions. Blades also condemned the Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua and criticized the United Nations for its failure in addressing the repression and human rights violations in the country.

The renowned artist highlighted corruption and drug trafficking as problems in the region and urged for peaceful resolutions and support for those who advocate for change. Despite growing access to information, Blades expressed concern about the increasing brutality in society and called for the eradication of machismo, racism, intolerance, and corruption. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic and believes that the youth have the power to correct these issues.