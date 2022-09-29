According to reports, “The First Lights” produced by Ruby Lin was shortlisted for 11 awards at this year’s Golden Bell Awards. She produced a variety show for the first time and launched the reality show “Light Camping Is Busy”. The lineup includes the original cast of “The First Lights”, Yang Jinhua and Guo Xuefu , Xie Xinying and Jiang Yirong, except Xie Xinying, everyone has very little camping experience, Ruby Lin has never camped by herself, and would like to try the camping theme is Liu Pinyan’s proposal, will husband Huo Jianhua go to visit the class? She replied, “I’m not camping anymore, how could he be!”

Lin Xinru and Yang Jinhua were both shortlisted for the Golden Bell Awards this year with “The First Time in the Light”. The experienced shortlist Yang Jinhua said frankly that he would be so happy when he learned that he was shortlisted, but now his mentality has become calmer, and Lin Xinru on the side said with a smile, “But I When I knew I was shortlisted at the time, I jumped and yelled.” They asked who they thought had a better chance of winning? Yang Jinhua said, “This should be asked by the judges, but we have each other’s blessings. If we are very happy, we can continue to work hard.” Lin Xinru said, “I haven’t thought about who has a better chance of winning.” many.”

Speaking of the opportunity to make a reality show, Ruby Lin said it was because when the “Hua Deng” team had a dinner at the beginning of the year, Liu Pinyan suggested going camping, which should be very interesting. Ruby Lin smiled and said that camping was a big challenge for her, “I have never slept in a tent before. , even if I went to summer camp when I was a child, I slept on the bed.” She admitted that she was afraid of encountering insects or snakes, while Yang Jinhua said, “I have camped before, but I have no function. I can do things but not the deep one.” Xie Xinying Not only will he make a fire, but he will also hit the camp nails, and he is confident that he can give it to her when the time comes.

Ruby Lin revealed that in addition to the “Hua Deng” team, there will also be guests on the show. When asked if Huo Jianhua had a chance to appear on the show, Ruby Lin said, “I don’t go camping anymore, how could he be?” and laughed and said that her husband knew that she was going out to make a video. , should take the opportunity to let the wind out, “He should be very happy that I went out and may have started dating friends”, indicating that neither of them would interfere with each other’s work. As for her daughter’s reaction, she said, “She cried when I went out today, I thought I was going to camp for a few days without going home”, which made her very distressed.

Original title: Lin Xinru’s first reality show revealed her husband Huo Jianhua’s recent situation

