On the 16th, Ruby Lin posted a group of photos of going out on vacation and playing on social platforms. She showed off her good figure in a swimsuit, and her slender and beautiful legs were very eye-catching. She also rarely posted a selfie with her husband Huo Jianhua in the same frame. Huo Jianhua was wearing a black T-shirt with a peaked cap on his head, while Ruby Lin wore a white top and a sun hat, with his head resting on Huo Jianhua’s shoulders. Both of them wore sunglasses and showed sweet and happy smiles, and their emotional state was really enviable.

Lin Xinru also wrote: “The holiday is over, and our summer vacation is over. We are ready to start the work and class mode. How are you all enjoying your vacation?” She also mentioned that she had a special summer vacation for two months with her children. Happy, “This year’s summer vacation is finally not wasted to walk around and play. At least Kenting, which I haven’t been to in more than 20 years, is still very charming. Children are happy and adults are happy.” It can be seen that Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua really dote on their daughters. , I went out to play with my daughter and spent a very happy summer vacation.

Judging from the selfies posted by Ruby Lin, Ruby Lin basically appeared without makeup. Although she was 46 years old, she kept her figure and skin condition quite well. She wore a ponytail and showed a bright smile, which was full of girlishness.

Regarding the news shared by Ruby Lin, fans and netizens left messages one after another, saying: “This dog food is too sweet, I love love”, “It’s rare to see couples in the same frame”, “Huo Jianhua is so handsome”, “Happy holidays, travel can make People are completely relieved of stress.”

It is reported that on May 20, 2016, Wallace Huo’s studio and Ruby Lin’s studio officially announced their relationship; on July 31, Wallace Huo and Ruby Lin held a wedding in Bali; on January 6, 2017, Wallace Huo and Ruby Lin’s daughter were in Taiwan born.

