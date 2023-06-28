Rudy Giuliani interviewed as part of January 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team tried to reverse the results of the presidential election in states with no clear political bias, was recently interviewed by investigators with the Justice Department’s office of special counsel, according to a person aware of the matter.

The interview was conducted on a voluntary basis and was not conducted before a grand jury, said the person, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The source did not disclose what questions the investigators asked.

The interview is yet another glimpse of special counsel Jack Smith’s hectic investigative activity as his team of prosecutors discuss the efforts Trump and his allies undertook to reverse election results in the weeks leading up to the January 6 insurrection. 2021 at the federal Capitol.

Smith filed a separate case earlier this month charging Trump with illegally withholding classified documents at his Florida estate.

As Trump’s lawyer, Giuliani launched bogus legal challenges to the presidential election results. The legal team filed lawsuits in states with no clear political bias raising unsubstantiated allegations of large-scale voter fraud, despite officials — including Trump’s own appointed Attorney General William Barr — saying there were no such issues. widespread.

Giuliani’s work makes him a key figure in the investigations. He was interviewed last year by the House committee that investigated the events leading up to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, as well as by Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors who have been investigating efforts to undermine the election. In this state.

Justice Department prosecutors have for months scrutinized the role Trump’s legal advisers played in efforts to overturn the election. John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who helped Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results, reported last July that federal agents had seized his phone.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

CNN was the first outlet to report on the Giuliani interview.

