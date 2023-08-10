Ruggs, former Raiders player, sentenced to 3 years in prison for fatal accident

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to at least three years in Nevada state prison for killing a woman in a car crash on a Las Vegas street. city ​​almost two years ago.

“I sincerely apologize,” the player, a first-round draft pick, said as he stood to hear his sentence in Las Vegas.

In May, he had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol at 156 miles (250 kilometers) per hour. The athlete also accepted his guilt for a minor crime of causing a death with a vehicle, which entails a sentence of six months in prison, which will be incorporated into his sentence of between three and 10 years.

Ruggs, now 24, was released by the Raiders while hospitalized in the early morning collision and fire on November 2, 2021. The crash killed Tina Tintor and her dog Max, and injured Tina Tintor. Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was in the car with Ruggs and is the mother of his daughter.

“I have no excuses,” Ruggs said, citing the pain the case has caused his company, his colleagues and Tintor’s loved ones.

The player stated that, when he is released from prison, he will try to advise other people “about the dangers of driving at unsafe speeds and driving when drunk.”

A statement read by David Strbac, Tintor’s cousin, included quotes from Mirjana Komazec, the young woman’s mother. The woman expressed her regret and recalled “what it was like to hug her daughter.”

“We know that we will never again be able to kiss her on the forehead to tell her how much we love her and how absolutely proud we are of her,” he added.

“We pray that Henry Ruggs will be blessed with the opportunity to watch his daughter grow into the amazing woman she can be,” Komazec’s statement added. “And we pray that this terrible accident will inspire positive change in the world. We pray that we can all understand the importance of caring for the other, remembering that each person is the loved one of another.

