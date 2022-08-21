Home Entertainment Rumor has it that PlayStation will hold a new game launch event in September – SONY – cnBeta.COM
Rumor has it that PlayStation will hold a new game launch event in September

Rumor has it that PlayStation will hold a new game launch event in September

There have been rumors recently that PlayStation is planning to hold a game launch event in September. Well-known whistleblower Dusk Golem revealed that PlayStation is preparing to hold some form of game launch event in September.

It’s unclear if the event will be an official PlayStation launch or State of Play. Next, Sony will have two major first-party games ready to release, so it is still possible to adopt the form of State of Play, focusing on the introduction of “God of War: Ragnarok” on November 9.

Dusk Golem also claimed that the leaked trailer for Hellstalker 2 that we covered yesterday was actually recorded by him. However, he said he had no intention of making it public. He said that he shared it privately with two people, and it was one of them who posted it on the Internet without his permission, and he will never trust these people again in the future.

Sony held a game launch event in September last year, and it is still possible to promote it in the same month this year, we just need to wait for the official news.

