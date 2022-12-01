from”STom Holland and Zendaya, the on-screen couples of the spider-Man Spider-Man series, have been promoted to real-life lovers. Since they confessed their love, their interactions in and out of the movie have become the focus. The two have been quietly engaged, and even the media Pophive and other media have posted: “Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!”

Although the two parties have not confirmed or responded to the rumors, if it is true, I believe fans will not be too surprised. After all, Zendaya and Tom Holland have always been generous and show off, and their love is quite high-profile. I have been looking for a house recently, which also increases the credibility of the rumors.

However, after denying the pregnancy rumors, Zendaya once said: “Look, this is why I stay away from Twitter, and I make up new things every week for no reason.” Tom Holland has also been affected by social media. Before the couple decides to make an official announcement, it is better to hope that things will not be overly hyped and cause trouble for the two. Readers may wish to wait for more news.