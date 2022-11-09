Original title: Rumor: “Horizon” online game development by “Guild Wars 2” developers responsible for production

According to the Korean website MTN, SIE has reached an agreement with NCSoft, the developer of Lineage and Guild Wars 2, to jointly develop a “Horizon” MMORPG game. As part of the game, NCSoft is currently recruiting developers for this game, which is said to be codenamed “Project H”.

There have been rumors from industry insiders that SIE Ranger Studios hoped to add a cooperative element to Horizon Zero Dawn, but it failed to materialize in the end. The same source also mentioned that SIE also considered introducing a co-op element to Horizon West, but the Rangers ultimately decided to make it a standalone online multiplayer spin-off.

The current known news is that the Rangers have recruited a new “senior social system designer”, whose job content is “to allow players to participate in social interaction to establish support relationships, and to create guild-like groups to explore together.” Another job title is “senior game screenwriter”, which requires rich knowledge of narrative design in the fields of open world RPG games, multiplayer games, and MMORPGs. The job content is to be responsible for “mission copywriting and narrative design”. As for whether these positions are related to this online game, we still need to wait for the exact news from the official.

