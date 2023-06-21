Rumors grow about Kylian Mbappé who is getting closer to Real Madrid: the reasons

French striker Kylian Mbappé could move to Real Madrid in the coming days, which already has the money to pay the release clause, while Paris Saint Germain removed the player’s face from a poster for their pre-season Asian tour.

The Spanish press takes for granted an agreement between Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, and the leadership of PSG to avoid a compulsive purchase, while talking about a pre-agreement between the Spanish institution and the player’s representatives.

But these rumors grew quickly, when PSG removed Mbappé’s face from the poster of their upcoming tour of Asia during the preseason.

The Spanish digital media El Triangular pointed out that the agreement includes the Qatari government, owner of PSG, Mbappé and Real Madrid. Apparently the sheikhs of the Arab country would pay 150 million dollars to Real Madrid so that the main sponsor of their shirt is Qatar Energy.

Meanwhile, the “White House”, as Madrid is nicknamed, will not issue statements until PSG announces the hiring of two figures to mitigate the social cost of the French star’s departure.

The French have almost finalized the hiring of the Spanish Luis Enrique to be the coach and the Asturian would have asked that the Brazilian Neymar, whom he knows from his time in Barcelona, ​​continue at the club.

In addition, Florentino Pérez will have to pay the sum of 250 million dollars for the Le Bleu striker.

