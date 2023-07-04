Title: Huang Hao Responds to Wedding Rumors Amidst Controversy with Ex-Girlfriend Xiao Yaxuan

Subtitle: Netizens expose marriage certificate and social account of Huang Hao’s alleged new wife, sparking a heated discussion online

Date: July 4th, 2021

In an unexpected turn of events, Huang Hao, the ex-boyfriend of popular Taiwanese singer Xiao Yaxuan, has found himself embroiled in controversy after rumors spread of his recent marriage. The news broke on social media platform Weibo, with netizens alleging that Huang Hao has tied the knot with a colleague.

Huang Hao, who responded to the wedding rumors on July 4th, expressed his gratitude for the concern shown by netizens. He stated, “I saw everyone’s messages, thank you for your concern, and hope everyone is happy.” However, this statement only fueled the fire as netizens continued to speculate about the alleged marriage.

According to netizens, Huang Hao and his new wife were not only colleagues but also former neighbors. Their close proximity eventually led to a romantic relationship, culminating in them obtaining a marriage certificate. The alleged wife’s social media account was also exposed online, where she shared a story about her relationship with her former neighbors. Coincidentally, the account owner had shown a personal liking for Huang Hao’s name and welcomed blessings from netizens, igniting further discussions.

Meanwhile, Elva Hsiao, a well-known Taiwanese singer and former girlfriend of Huang Hao, also found herself caught up in the drama. Hsiao, who has earned the nickname “Male God Harvester” due to her dating history, recently confirmed her single status during a live broadcast. Much to her surprise, netizens wasted no time in spreading rumors about Huang Hao’s alleged flash wedding.

The news of Huang Hao’s rumored marriage has caused a stir among fans and netizens alike. While some expressed their shock and disappointment at the quick turnaround of events post-breakup, others voiced their support and blessings for the couple. The controversy surrounding Huang Hao and his new wife continues to grow, with online discussions and speculations dominating trending topics in the social media sphere.

As of now, Huang Hao and the alleged new wife have not officially addressed the rumors. The public remains anxiously awaiting their response to shed light on this unexpected turn of events.

